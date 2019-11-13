Redemption isn’t the sole focus of Butte’s first trip to the state volleyball tournament in 13 years, but it’s a factor.
“We played [CMR] for our playoff game last year,” said Butte head coach Jeni Hope. “And they sent us home. We know a little bit about them. They have a great middle, Ally Olsen, she’s great. We know what we’re up against, they’re 14-0. But we’re well-prepared and ready to show them what we've got.”
A year later, the Bulldogs and Rustlers meet again, but this time Butte has reached the next stage of the postseason.
Senior libero and sole captain Trisha Ericson, who Hope remarks as, “the glue” and “somebody I want next to me when I walk through the minefields,” is savoring the chance to face off against CMR.
“We want redemption,” Ericson said. “We have nothing to lose as the No. 4 seed, and they have everything to lose as the No. 1 seed. We’re coming as an underdog, but are excited to make our way through the tournament.”
In many ways, Hope and her team don’t need redemption.
They’ve accomplished their initial goal of making state, and by Hope and her team’s own words, did so by coming together as a unit and believing in their squad, rather than some new practice or strategy.
“I’m really proud of everyone on the team,” said senior middle Emma Field. “In certain moments, different leaders have come out. It’s not just one of us, we’re all leaders in different moments in the game and that’s really cool.”
Field tallied a team-high 10 kills in last year’s match against CMR, and the senior is excited for the opportunity to play the Rustlers again. However, as Field shows, the desire to win is only possible through a team with a diverse mix of classes coming together.
Throughout the 2019 season, the Bulldogs have played tight matches against good opponents, but it wasn’t until late-season wins against Missoula Hellgate, Glacier (twice), and Missoula Sentinel that Butte started to make themselves known as contenders.
Putting it all together was due to the team’s self-belief, Hope said, and that the most important thing about making it to state is setting the example for all the girls that might want to play volleyball.
“13 years is a really long time,” Hope said. A lot of them were three years old when the last team went to state. It’s big, what it means to the community, to my little girl who is going to look up to them. The responsibility that holds and how cool that was for the little girls in our community. They show that it’s not always about football, that there is something here that is good and aspire to be. I think my team understands the weight of it, and I think that’s been the best part about this.”
Field related to the sentiment heavily, and that it didn’t quite click for her until she saw the impact that her team’s success could have on younger girls that are aspiring Bulldogs.
“My little sister plays at Hillcrest,” Field said. “They had a game [Tuesday] and the coach let me sit on the bench and help coach. It was awesome, because all the little girls were like, ‘You’re going to state, right?’ And it took a minute to sink in, that we are going to state, we’re here.”
So, as mentioned, there is no intense need for redemption. The example being set will matter more, for a much longer time.
However, when it comes time to hit the court Thursday, Hope, Field and Ericson and the rest of the team expect to win. Just ask the team captain.
“Making it to state for the first time in 13 years is exciting,” Ericson said. “But doing something there is also our goal... We’re 100 percent ready to fight and knock anyone off.”
Butte and CMR play at the Brick Breeden Field House at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.