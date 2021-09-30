BUTTE — Teams and their fans from across Montana will head to Butte on Saturday for the East-West Crossover volleyball tournament.
The games will be held at Butte High and Montana Tech. East Middle School was originally scheduled to be a host location, but construction to the gymnasium has forced the move to Tech.
The move also means that instead of the originally scheduled 11 a.m. start time, the tourney will begin at 11:30 a.m. The schedule hopefully won’t be delayed too much as a result of the late start. Instead of an hour break after the first four matches at each location, the break will now be just 45 minutes. So the late block of matches, originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m., will now start at 2:45 p.m.
As for the tournament itself, there isn’t a winner. Every squad will compete against each other so that the Western AA can see what Eastern Montana has to offer, and vice versa.
Teams like the Bulldogs will be tinkering with their rotations before the second-half push before the postseason.
“From our standpoint here at Butte High, we are using this to try to work out the kinks before we get into the last part of our conference schedule,” said Butte coach Shane Jorgensen.
The Bulldogs (2-5 Western AA, 3-10 overall) will have JV players up with the varsity for the tournament in hopes to solidify their last hitter.
“I still have a couple positions on my floor open, and I’m going to give some girls a chance to get in there and earn those spots for the second half of the year,” Jorgensen said.
“Right now, my second right-side hitter is still undetermined. We’ve put numerous girls there throughout the year and nothing’s quite worked out. No one’s stepped up and earned that spot. So I am opening it to two new girls and we will evaluate through film as to who is going to be that second right-side hitter for me for the remainder of the year.”
There will be two courts set up at each location. Each Western AA team will play at the same location throughout the day, and the Eastern AA teams will flip flop at the halfway point in the tournament.
Butte and Big Sky will be the teams from the west playing at Butte High. The Bulldogs host Great Falls and Bozeman in the main gym at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m., respectively. Big Sky squares off with Bozeman and then Great Falls.
Meanwhile, at Montana Tech where Sentinel and Hellgate will remain throughout the day, the Spartans and Knights take on CMR and Gallatin during the early window.
After the 45 minute break, the Eastern AA teams will swap locations and we’ll do it all again starting at 2:45 p.m.
