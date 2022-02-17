HELENA — The high school volleyball career of Helena Capital's Kennedy Pocha featured a lot of highlights. There were multiple state championships and individual honors such as earning second-team All-Conference honors as a senior this past season for the Bruins.
Now, Pocha's stellar high school career with CHS as a Libero will lead to even more volleyball, at the college level, as Pocha signed her NAIA letter of intent to play at the University of Providence in the Frontier Conference Thursday.
"It's super rewarding," Kennedy Pocha said. "I'm super excited to have this opportunity to continue my volleyball career. Providence has had a really good team and I'm just really looking forward to being part of this program."
Pocha said she was excited to go from a program that recently won three consecutive state titles to another that just won the Frontier conference and made a run at the NAIA national tournament.
"It was really rewarding to be part of three state championships," she said. "I think being in that environment also really helped me prepare for that next level."
Her head coach, Rebecca Cleveland said that University of Providence was getting a valuable piece in Pocha.
"Congrats to Kennedy," Cleveland said. "She's a a selfless contributor, a great friend and a great teammate. It was fun to watch her grow from being timid as a freshman and getting to see that metamorphosis. I'm looking forward to going up to Great Falls and watching her play."
It's been a long journey for Kennedy to achieve her dreams and it's one that's very gratifying to see for her mom, Michelle.
"We have always had this hope for her," she said. "So for it to come to life is really amazing. We are really, really proud of her. She works really hard and we have just waited for her to be acknowledged and are just really excited that she keeps getting to do what she loves."
