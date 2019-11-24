HELENA -- In 1994, Amy Williams and Tiffany Hofer, helped lead the Carroll College volleyball team to its’ fourth consecutive Frontier Conference championship.
Twenty-two years later, as Amy Heuiser and Tiffany Hofer, they began co-coaching their eighth grade daughters on the youth club team Capital City Diamonds. And then two weeks ago, juniors Audrey Hofer and Elizabeth Heuiser squared off against each other in the Class AA title match, when Audrey and Capital High prevailed over Elizabeth and Helena High for an undefeated season and the Lady Bruins’ second straight championship.
After the match, members of the Diamonds – five Lady Bengals (Heuiser, Emily Feller, Abby Marcille, Brooke Ark and Haydin Henschel) and three from CHS (Hofer, and Paige and Dani Bartsch) – posed for a group photo with the championship and runners-up team trophies.
“I don’t think any memory could top seeing all of these kids celebrate their one-two finish together on that Saturday afternoon,” said Amy, who was a member of the fifth-place Lady Saints at the 1992 NAIA national tournament in San Diego.
Coaching Carroll, HHS, Diamonds
Amy Heuiser, a 6-foot middle hitter from Livingston, was a three-time all-conference selection for Carroll (1992-94), and her senior year she was named Frontier’s MVP and selected a 1994 NAIA honorable mention All-American.
Tiffany Hofer, a 5-10 outside hitter from Hardin, earned four all-Frontier citations (first team her last three years) at the Hilltop, and was selected the 1996 conference co-MVP and NAIA All-American honorable mention.
Heuiser served as Carroll's head coach from 1997-2004, garnering four Frontier crowns and qualifying for three regional playoffs. Hofer was an assistant under Heuiser for four years, and then served as Helena High's sophomore and junior varsity coach before taking the reins as the Lady Bengals’ head coach. From 2012-14, her teams collected a pair of third-place trophies at State.
Hofer related that the precursor to the Diamonds originated in the spring of 2015, coached by Anne (Tarleton) Bartsch and Amy Heuiser. Bartsch was an All-Big Sky spiker for the UM Lady Griz in 1988.
“When Audrey joined the team the next year, I started coaching with Amy and we took the name Diamonds,” recounted Hofer, who was inducted in the Carroll Hall of Fame in 2017. “The majority of the group has been together with a few girls changed in those years. We’re part of the Capital City Volleyball Club, and we (practice and) play during club season, March through May, in different gyms around town.
“Early on we played in 14s (year-olds), but also competed in a few 16s tourneys, and the last two years we’ve played in 18s tourneys in Montana. We play Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell, and lots of small towns at the tourneys.”
Heuiser, who entered the Saints Hall of Fame in 2006, remembered when the girls were in sixth grade, “before we were the Diamonds,” and how Bartsch helped her coach two teams at the 12s level.
“We had to switch daughters … I coached Paige and she coached Elizabeth, because neither of the girls wanted to listen to their moms,” she said with a laugh.
Hofer has taken over coaching the current Diamonds, while Heuiser works with the younger group, in addition to helping the older gals.
“In the summer of 2018, we qualified for the AAU Nationals Tournament in Orlando, Florida,” Hofer related. “And last year we played in the Pacific Northwest Qualifier and Evergreen Regionals in Spokane.”
The Diamonds are two-time defending Billings VolleyFest champions, and have lost only six or seven times in more than 40 matches.
Three of the girls have committed to play at the next level – Feller, a 5-foot-9 senior setter, for Montana Northern; Hofer, a 5-8 setter, for Montana State; and Paige Bartsch, a 6-3 middle blocker, for Boise State.
Working hard and having fun
Each player talked about how coaches Hofer and Hueiser prepared them for varsity high school volleyball, under coaches Rebecca Cleveland (CHS) and Lindsey Day (HHS).
“What I’ve learned from Coach Hofer is ‘how to be a team player,’” Feller said. “If I get into a position I don’t really want or know how to play, to not get upset and understand that it’s in the best interest of the team. And the most important thing Coach Heuiser has taught me is how to be mentally tough. To keep smiling and not let the uncontrollables get to me, which has helped both on and off the court.”
Paige Bartsch noted that coach Heuiser has helped “mostly with my hitting,” and that Hofer “really helped” her passing and serving.
“I learned about the mental side of the game,” Audrey said, when asked what she learned most from her mom, “mostly about leadership, and just understanding the game in general.”
As for coach Hofer, she “loves how much fun these girls have, always laughing,” but working hard and pushing each other at the same time.
“They play their best when they’re smiling and enjoying the moments,” Hofer related. “Among my favorite memories are going to nationals, when the families all stayed in one big house and the dads cooked for us, and how the girls were exposed to new styles of play and stepped up to all the challenges they faced.
“And how they always want to get better, asking if they could stay for 10 more minutes to hit or work on things.”
Regarding mentoring her daughter, she described finishing the high school season one-two in Bozeman, and “how much it meant seeing Audrey cross the net and hug Liz,” and how all the others did the same with the Diamonds team.
Elizabeth Heuiser said that her mom is one of the biggest influences on her volleyball career.
“She’s been coaching me ever since I was little,” recounted the younger Heuiser, a 6-foot middle blocker. “I haven’t always been the tallest person on the court, so she’s helped me learn to place the ball and hit around big blocks.
“I’ve liked playing for my mom because she always pushes me and always knows what to say.”
Like Tiffany, coach Heuiser concurred with the friendships and bonding the Diamonds have formed, and their passion to improve.
“They’ve embraced every challenge we presented them, they grow as players every time they step on the court,” coach Heuiser said. “During one regional championship in Billings, Dani grabbed my arm and yelled, ‘I love this game!’
“I just love being able to share the love of the game with Elizabeth and her teammates. It’s been a blessing to be a part of her journey as well, and I’m lucky my daughters love the game as much as I do.”
As for everyone’s funniest memory, unanimously, it was the time coach Heuiser was standing on the sidelines during a tournament with a cup of coffee. As she went to sit down, she slipped, fell off her chair, and splattered coffee everywhere.
Play it again, Sam
“The State finals was a proud mom, and coach, moment to know that they were not only fighting for the trophies, but also how much they respected and cared for each other,” coach Hofer said.
Seven of the eight Diamonds, excepting Marcille, will team up again next year. So the group will no doubt add on to their portfolio. And Capital, with three Division I players back again (Dani Bartsch has committed to playing hoops for Montana), the Lady Bruins most likely will be favored to three-peat.
NOTE: Capital assistant coach Tara Thomas was also a teammate of Heuiser and Hofer on the '94 Saints.
