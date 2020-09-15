BILLINGS — Cindy Gray had 13 kills and Maria Stewart collected 26 assists and four service aces as Billings Central swept Lewistown 25-11, 25-13, 26-24 on Tuesday at the Nelles Activities Center.
Grace Zeier had 10 digs and five aces for the Rams. Stewart also added eight kills to her stat line. Gray and Mollie McGrail combined for five blocks at the net.
Kylie Zimmer's five kills paced the Eagles. Riley Anderson had six digs and Hailey Welsh had nine assists and six aces.
