BOZEMAN — Glendive bounced back from a first-set loss and eliminated Hardin with a 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 win in a loser-out match Friday at the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Karsen Murphy led Glendive with 18 kills and eight blocks, and had 24 assists, as well. Madison Wahl added 14 kills, while Kayla Brown had 26 assists. Meadow Torres led three players in double figures with 33 digs, with Ashley Clapp adding 23 and Tiana Carney 14.
Nicole Green had nine kills and 10 digs for Hardin. Rilee Green added 13 digs.
Havre 3, Butte Central 0
Sam Oliver had eight kills and 10 digs, and Havre picked up its first state tournament win since 2007 with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of Butte Central in a loser-out match.
Jessa Chvilicek also had eight kills and Talia Ralph contributed four blocks for the Blue Ponies, who are at state for the first time since 2015.
Butte Central was also making its first state appearance since 2015, when the Maroons finished third. Cassidy Strizic led the Maroons with nine kills. Maci Reopelle had 15 digs and 13 assists.
Hardin 3, Polson 0
Alyssa Pretty Weasel and Jonna Lind combined for 30 kills to help Hardin sweep Polson.
Pretty Weasel finished with 16 kills and Lind 14 for the Bulldogs, who finished with 37 kills overall compared to Polson’s 27 in the 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 win.
Lind added 13 digs, and Nicole Green had six aces for Hardin, which served 10 aces for the match.
Grace Quinones led Polson with 11 kills and added 11 digs. Maggie Todd had 10 kills and 22 digs, while Ara Mercer had a match-high 24 digs.
