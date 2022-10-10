BUTTE - The 2022 Blocktoberfest will feature some of the best Montana Class A and B volleyball talent in the state of Montana on Friday and Saturday in Butte.
The field will consist of 22 Class A schools and three Class B schools.
The pool format is first to 30 points without having to win by two points.
Friday’s pool play will featured in three different divisions: MT Tech Pool (at HPER Complex, 1300 W. Park St.), MAC Pool (at Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St.), and East Pool (East Middle School, 2600 Grand Ave.).
Teams in the MT Tech Pool are Dillon, Miles City, Billings Central, Browning, Ronan, Glendive, Jefferson (Class B), and Hamilton. Each team will play seven games.
The MAC Pool will feature Butte Central, Laurel, Lewistown, Libby, Anaconda (Class B), Stevensville, Whitefish, Livingston, and East Helena. Each team will play eight games.
The East Pool teams are Corvallis, Frenchtown, Hardin, Polson, Columbia Falls, Havre, Lockwood, and Florence-Carlton (Class B). Each team will play seven games.
Action will start at 9 a.m. at each site. Games will be played in 40-minute blocks.
At Tech and East, the final games are a 5:40 p.m., while the MAC Pool will have games up to 8:20 p.m.
On Saturday, the Championship Bracket will be each pool’s first through third finishers at MAC. The Consolation Bracket will be each pool’s fourth through sixth finishers at HPER Complex. The Copper Bracket will be each pool’s seventh through ninth finishers at East Middle School. The lowest ranked sixth place team will be placed in the Copper Bracket. All three brackets will start play at 9 a.m.
Bracket play consists of best two of three games. First two games are to 25 points with two-point minimum margin without a cap. If a third game is needed, the game will be up to 15 with a two-point minimum margin and no cap. The Championship Bracket final will be played at MAC at 5:30 p.m.
An All-Tournament Pass is $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Daily passes are $9 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. After 3 p.m., passes are $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.
For Friday and Saturday tournament updates, visit the tournament website at https://tinyurl.com/22blocktober.
