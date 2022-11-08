BILLINGS — The reminders are always there in the hallways at Hardin High School.
It's the trophies, the recognition for all-state players from years past when Laura Sundheim built a volleyball powerhouse in the 1990s into the mid-2000s. During that span, the Bulldogs won 14 divisional championships, five Class A state titles, had two state runner-up finishes and earned three third-place trophies.
That’s a lot of history for current Hardin coach Sarah Passes and the present Bulldogs to look up to.
“There’s a lot of tradition in Hardin,” Passes said Tuesday ahead of this week’s state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus. “My coaching staff and I definitely have had the goals of getting Hardin volleyball back to those roots of, not just going to the postseason, but that it’s expected that Hardin is going to be at state and that we’re going to be competing at state.”
Passes is a 2006 graduate of Hardin (she was DeVore then), and she and her coaching staff played for Sundheim. Jill (Fenner) Wegner was on Hardin’s 2002 state title team, and Kelsey (Biermann) Torske won a state championship in 2000.
Sundheim, who is still at the school as a counselor and track coach as well as a basketball and volleyball official, began the Bulldogs’ volleyball program in 1985 and ran it for the next 21 years. She stepped down in in 2006, compiling a 521-167 record.
Passes and her staff remember the feeling the program had under Sundheim’s influence, and it’s something they long to mimic.
“She was so well-respected, she demanded excellence out of us,” Passes recalled. “She wanted the best out of us, our practices were tough. We knew going into it you were going to work hard. But she loved us and we loved her.”
The Bulldogs might be getting back on the right path. In 2020, Passes’ first season in charge, the Bulldogs finished third at the state tournament. The roster was dominated by seven seniors, so expectations weren’t as high for 2021. But the Bulldogs managed a second-place finish at the Eastern A divisional before bowing out in three matches at state.
Still young this season — there is just one senior on the roster — the Bulldogs enter the state tournament as the Eastern A champion. The Bulldogs won all four of their matches last weekend in Sidney, earning their first divisional title since Passes’ senior season in 2005.
Hardin was the No. 2 seed out of the Southeast A at divsionals behind two-time defending state champion Billings Central. The tournament also featured unbeaten Havre, last year’s state runner-up and the Northeast A’s top seed.
Hardin lost to Havre in four sets toward the end of the regular season, but defeated the Blue Ponies 3-2 in the divisional’s undefeated semifinal, then swept them in the championship.
“Every one of my girls and the coaches expected to be playing in that championship at divisionals,” said Passes, who coached softball at Billings Skyview from 2013-15 and now coaches softball at Hardin, as well. “That was our goal. I think that we definitely turned some heads last weekend. And I think the girls even really got that confidence in themselves that they can do it.”
Passes said the Bulldogs, who enter the state tournament with an 11-6 record, are a team of balance. There are no stars, she said, just a regular rotation of eight players who all contribute equally.
Junior outside hitter Aubrey Nedens and junior outside hitter Macy Uffelman were starters on the ’20 team that finished third at state, while defensive specialist Ana Vizcarra is the team’s lone senior.
Sophomore setter Taiya Guptill is the hub for the Bulldogs.
Having confidence and having high expectations are two things Sundheim instilled in her teams, Passes said. The Bulldogs might have given themselves a shot of the former by winning that long-awaited divisional title.
This weekend marks the Bulldogs' fifth consecutive state appearance, but they have just the one third-place trophy in that span and haven't played for a state championship since 2004.
Up until now, the Bulldogs have been able to fly a bit under the radar, Passes said. That same divisional championship from last weekend ups the ante on the expectations for this weekend’s state tournament, both outwardly and inwardly.
But that’s how Passes wants it. That’s how the program she played in was built.
“Our plan this weekend is to be playing on Saturday at MSU,” she said. “It’s something that we want to instill in our program. We want everybody that comes through it to know that we’re a postseason team. We’re going every season to the postseason. Not just to go, but to compete. And that means building the program, getting young kids in and starting them when they’re young, and just keep trucking.”
