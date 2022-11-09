BILLINGS — Another year, yet another occasion of Billings Central volleyball earning itself a chance to compete for silverware at the state tournament.
On this occasion, however, Central had to do just a little bit of extra work to get there.
The Rams, the fourth-seeded team out of the Eastern A division, defeated Western A No. 5 seed Corvallis in straight sets 25-19, 25-10, 25-16 Wednesday in a play-in match at a neutral site in Livingston to move on to the Class A state tournament, which begins Thursday in Bozeman.
Central (18-8 overall), the two-time defending Class A state champion, has a quick turnaround for its next game, moving on to play the Western A's top seed, Polson (17-6), in the first round of the state tournament.
That match will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State University campus, with the winner moving on to play the victor of Havre and Hamilton in a second-round match at 6 p.m. Thursday. The loser will be demoted to consolation bracket play, which begins Friday.
The Rams finished the match with 42 kills on the night, with two players reaching double figures in Kamryn Reinker (11) and Ruby Gray (10). Alexa Williams pitched into the attack with eight kills of her own, as well. Setter Ally Foster was Central's main distributor, managing a team-high 29 assists as a critical piece of the attack.
On defense, the Rams recorded 64 digs with Kaitlyn Foster, Williams and Ally Foster all crossing into the double digits in the category with 16, 13 and 11, respectively. Central also recorded nine blocks and 10 aces, with Gray leading the charge for her team in each statistic with four in both.
Long a volleyball powerhouse, the Rams with their victory over the Blue Devils (6-22) made it 15 consecutive years that Central has found itself making an appearance at the state tournament.
Central has additionally made it to the past six Class A state championship games, winning on four occasions (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021), and hasn't finished worse than fourth at the event since 2008.
