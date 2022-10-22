BUTTE – In the final match of the regular season, the Butte Central Lady Maroons celebrated their Senior Day and hosted the East Helena Vigilantes at the Maroon Activities Center.
The rematch from earlier this season ended with the same result, a 3-0 victory for the Lady Maroons.
The scores of the match were 25-11, 25-11, and 25-23.
It was an even start to the match as Central held a 12-8 lead over the Vigilantes. Then, the Lady Maroons took over, closing the game with a pair of big-scoring runs.
Seniors made a big impact for Central in the final home match of their careers, with libero Maycee Anderson and middle blocker Brooke Badovinac keeping the Lady Maroons’ defense strong.
Central carried the momentum from this first game into game two. It got off to a close start, starting at 9-9. The Lady Maroons then scored nine consecutive points, and the deficit was too large for East Helena to overcome.
Outside hitter Ella Moodry played a big role both offensively and defensively for Central.
The Vigilantes continued to battle through and put forth their best performance in the third and final game. After trailing 20-13, East Helena rallied to tie up the match, and it was all square at 23-23.
Defensive specialist Dru Lindsey and middle blocker Dymon Root played a big part in East Helena’s comeback efforts.
Central answered and finished strong to win 25-23 and clinch the victory.
“I like how we’re playing right now. I wanted a bit more energy tonight, but a win is a win,” Central head coach Becky Hancock said.
This may not be the last time these two squads face off this season. As divisionals get started next week, Central and East Helena are a likely matchup to play next Thursday.
