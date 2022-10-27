BUTTE - The Montana A volleyball playoffs got underway on Thursday as the Southwest A No. 4-seeded Butte Central Maroons hosted the No. 7-seeded East Helena Vigilantes at the Maroon Activities Center.
Thursday night was the fourth time in 35 days that the team faced off against one another, with Butte Central winning the first three times. The Maroons won in three-game sweeps sandwiched around a 30-22 triumph against the Vigilantes at the Blocktober Classic Tournament at the MAC.
Central swept the Vigilantes by scores of 25-15, 30-28, and 25-17.
"This is what postseason is all about," Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said. "Right now, it is do or die. East Helena came ready to play tonight."
The Maroons jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, behind two Mia Keeley aces. Brooke Badovinac added two kills in a 6-4 stretch to extend Central’s advantage to 10-4.
A block and a kill by Dymon Root helped the Vigilantes stay within arm’s length of the Maroons.
Central worked in a 6-1 run, with Keeley having logged another kill force East Helena to call a timeout with Central leading 18-8.
Back-to-back kills down the stretch by Ella Moodry extended the Maroons’ advantage to 12 points.
A couple of unforced errors by the Maroons helped the Vigilantes clipped the margin to eight points, which forced Hancock to call a timeout to break the momentum.
A kill by Moodry and an unforced hit into the net by the Vigilantes clinched the opening game for the Maroons by ten.
The teams played evenly through the first ten points of the second game, with each having committed two service errors.
There was no shortage of electrifying moments, with East Helena’s Root, Janelle Taylor, and Talea Wigen registering kills, and Moodry, Badovinac, and Mollie Drew delivering kills for Central.
The Maroons pulled out to a four-point lead, 13-9, when the Vigilantes put together a 7-3 run to tie the game at 16-16.
Errors on both sides led to a 19-19 score toward the down stretch of the game.
Keeley assisted on Jaeden Berger’s kill and an ace by Moodry put the Maroons up by two points and forced a timeout by East Helena head coach Karla Layson.
Service errors on both sides deadlocked the teams at 23-23, and a Vigilante strike into the net put Central at game point.
Following a timeout, East Helena tied the game at 24-24. A double-hit violation on the Vigilantes put the Maroons on the verge again and a wicked diving dig by Maycee Anderson ended up an East Helena point.
With the game tied 26-26, Moodry’s block was answered by a Root block to tie the game at 27-27.
A hitting error gave the Maroons a 28-27 lead. A service error by Central re-tied the game.
A thunderous kill attempt by Badovinac was dug out by Dru Lindsey on the East Helena side and gained the point for the Vigilantes. Keeley’s ensuing kill and a hitting error by the Vigilantes clinched the second game for Central and a 2-0 lead in the match.
"I thought it was an excellent defensive match," Hancock said. "It's one of the best defensive matches that we had. I thought that we were picking up a lot of things that we haven't during the season."
A couple of unforced errors, a kill by Drew, and ace by Keeley to start the third game put the Vigilantes behind 6-0.
Root broke serve with a kill. However, a pair of hitting errors by East Helena forced a timeout by the Vigilantes, down 8-2.
A 4-2 run by East Helena forced Hancock to call a timeout to settle the Maroons down.
"It's the unforced errors that we need to eliminate on Saturday," Hancock said
The Vigilantes scored twice more before a pair of unforced errors pushed the margin back to four.
Anderson’s ace made the score 15-9, in which the Vigilantes called their final timeout.
Keeley’s kill down the line and another in the Vigilantes’ mid court stopped a four-point run for Central.
The Vigilantes continued to fight back, but the Maroons answered each call with a point.
Central closed out the match with three straight points to clinch the match.
The Maroons will host the winner of Frenchtown and Corvallis Saturday at the Maroon Activities Center.
