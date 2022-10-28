BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons won the first Southwest A play-in playoff with a three-game sweep over East Helena (25-15, 30-28, 25-17) on Thursday night.
On Saturday, the fourth-seeded Maroons will take on the sixth-seeded Corvallis Blue Devils for a trip to the MSHA Western A playoffs next week in East Helena. The match will be at 2 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center.
The winner will join Hamilton, Dillon, and Stevensville in representing the Southwest division at the tournament.
Corvallis won their play-in game at Frenchtown, 3-0. The scores were 25-15, 25-22, and 25-22.
The Maroons won the first match at MAC on Sept. 15, 3-0. The scores of the match were 25-19, 25-21, and 25-22.
The second match was a thriller in Corvallis, with Central winning the first two games and the Blue Devils winning two to tie the match. The Maroons won the fifth game to win the match, 3-2. The scores of the matchup were 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 18-25, and 15-11.
Tickets at $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Doors will open at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.