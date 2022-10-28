Butte Central's Mia Keeley

Setter Mia Keeley is one of the catalysts that makes the Butte Central's offense run. 

BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons won the first Southwest A play-in playoff with a three-game sweep over East Helena (25-15, 30-28, 25-17) on Thursday night.

On Saturday, the fourth-seeded Maroons will take on the sixth-seeded Corvallis Blue Devils for a trip to the MSHA Western A playoffs next week in East Helena. The match will be at 2 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center.

The winner will join Hamilton, Dillon, and Stevensville in representing the Southwest division at the tournament.

Corvallis won their play-in game at Frenchtown, 3-0. The scores were 25-15, 25-22, and 25-22.

The Maroons won the first match at MAC on Sept. 15, 3-0. The scores of the match were 25-19, 25-21, and 25-22.

The second match was a thriller in Corvallis, with Central winning the first two games and the Blue Devils winning two to tie the match. The Maroons won the fifth game to win the match, 3-2. The scores of the matchup were 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 18-25, and 15-11.

Tickets at $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

