DILLON –The Butte Central Maroons volleyball traveled to Dillon to take on the Beavers in A Southwestern Conference action.
The Maroons garnered a huge road win in four hard-fought games with a 3-1 victory over the Beavers.
Central and Dillon went extra points to decide the first game, as the Maroons took the opener, 28-26.
The Beavers bounced back in the second game with a four-point win, 25-21.
The third game was another tilt where the game when beyond the 25-point mark, as the Maroons took the contest, 27-25.
Central pulled away in the fourth game to clinch the match with a 25-19 win.
Ella Moodry registered a double-double with 20 digs, 14 kills, and four aces.
Maycee Anderson had 22 digs, Mia Keeley had 29 assists and nine digs, Jaeden Berger contributed 11 digs, five kills, and five aces, and Brooke Badovinac had nine kills, four digs, and three aces.
“The girls played with grit tonight,” Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said. “They left it all out there on the court and never gave up. It was a defensive battle tonight. Dillon is a great defensive team, and we battled right back with them. We kept our composure in tight situations, and I really think that was key to our success. Everyone stepped up when they needed to and did their part. It was a great team win.”
Zoey Morast had 11 kills, and Emily Brevig added ten kills and eight digs for Dillon. Leila Stennerson had 29 assists and 13 digs, and Sydney Peterson contributed 18 digs for the Beavers.
Both teams return to action on Thursday, Butte Central hosts Corvallis at Maroon Activity Center, and Dillon travels to Frenchtown.
