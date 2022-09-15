BUTTE - On the eve of their homecoming football game, the Butte Central Maroons volleyball team hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils Thursday night at the Maroon Athletic Center.
Central trailed early in each game and used big rallies in the middle of each set to earn the Maroons a sweep over Corvallis.
The scores of the match were 25-19, 25-21, and 25-22.
Corvallis jumped to an early 7-3 lead, highlighted by an ace from Tylin Sorensen.
Central head coach Becky Hancock called time out to have her team refocus on the basics.
Ella Moodry's kill coming out of the timeout led the Maroons on a 10-2 and 13-9 lead at the game's midpoint.
Moodry, Brooke Badovinac, and Mia Keeley had kills to help the Maroons finish the first game strong and secure a six-point win.
The Blue Devils hopped to a 4-0 lead in the second game before the Maroons methodically mounted a 7-3 stretch to tie the game at 7-7.
Central took its most significant lead of the match with a 14-6 run, with Keeley assisting on kills by Moodry, Badovinac, and Jaeden Berger to give the Maroons a 21-13 lead.
Corvallis fought their way back with a late 8-3 stretch. However, the Maroons snagged the game's final point and took a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Blue Devils scratched their way to a 4-0 lead in the third game.
Mollie Drew had a volley that rolled along the net tape and dropped on the deck on the Corvallis side of the net for a kill, which sparked a 9-1 run. Keeley had two assists during the stretch, both on Badinovac kills.
Corvallis managed to stay close to the Maroons, with Olivia Lewis picking up two kills. However, the Blue Devils tied the game at 19-19, which tilted the momentum in Corvallis' favor for a few moments.
With the game tied at 22-22, the Maroons forced a couple of Blue Devil miscues in the final three points to secure the match sweep.
Badinovac had 13 kills, seven digs, two blocks, and an ace for the Maroons. Moodry had nine kills and four digs, Maycee Anderson had 20 digs, Keeley had 29 assists and eight digs, and Berger had ten digs for Central.
"I was looking for some more energy tonight," Hancock said. "I was looking for the same level as we played against Dillon (on Tuesday). I felt that we went through the motions. We never got fully going. We played with Corvallis' speed of the game. Corvallis had some great defense out there."
