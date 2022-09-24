BUTTE - The Butte Central volleyball hosted the Frenchtown Broncos in A Southwest Conference on Saturday at the Maroon Activity Center.
The Maroons were challenged by the Broncs throughout the match and swept Frenchtown.
The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-22, and 29-27.
“I liked our perseverance today. We closed out the last two games, coming back from being behind,” Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said. “As a coach, you like to see that competitive drive to win, even when down 24-21 as it was in the third game. Frenchtown has some strong hitters, that we had a hard time with. So, I felt we emphasized in the areas we are strong in, which was key for us today.”
Hancock was happy with her squad. Maycee Anderson had 13 digs and three aces.
“Anderson is doing a great job for us back in the libero position, Hancock said. “She is becoming more consistent and getting hard hit balls up and playable.”
Mia Keeley had 27 assists, nine digs, two aces, and two kills.
“Keeley has been a consistent force in running our offense, and making big plays out there when we need them.”
Ella Moodry had 13 kills, 13 digs, and two aces. Brooke Badovinac had 11 kills, three blocks, and three digs.
“Moodry had a solid game, and was key for us in that third game,” Hancock said. “She was on today, and playing smart. Badovinac had some tough play up front for us as well. Today looked good.”
