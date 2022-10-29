BUTTE - It was a playoff-intense matchup at the Maroon Activities Center on Saturday afternoon, as fourth-seeded Butte Central hosted fifth-seeded Corvallis in a play-in game fourth and final berth from Southwest A.
The Maroons earned their spot into the second play-in game on Thursday with a three-game sweep of East Helena, while Corvallis swept Frenchtown.
The Blue Devils battled back from a game down, and both teams exhibited solid play. However, Corvallis pulled out the win over Butte Central, 3-1.
The scores of the match were 25-27, 25-23, 25-22, and 25-22.
“The girls were out there playing amazing together,” Corvallis head coach Halie Benson said. “They are coming together as a team, and they brought the energy to the match. They did not give up and played every point.”
Central took an opening 2-1 advantage before kills by Vivian Potter, Meredith Buhler, and Tylin Sorensen highlighted a 7-3 sprint to give the Blue Devils an 8-5 lead.
Ella Moodry and Brooke Badovinac each had two kills, set up by assists from Mia Keeley during a 9-3 stretch to give the Maroons a three-point lead, 14-11.
The Blue Devils countered with a 10-5 run to take a 21-19 lead. The Maroons answered with three of the following four points to tie the game at 22-22.
Leila Smart’s kill and an ace by Jessop put Corvallis at game point, 24-22.
A Blue Devil service error started a string of four straight points for the Maroons, with the last two points being kills by Moodry and Jaeden Berger to clinch the first game for Central.
A trio of point-producing movement plays by the Blue Devils, combined with a trio of Central unforced errors, gave Corvallis a quick 6-0 lead to start the second game.
Kills by Moodry and Badovinac put the Maroons on the board. However, two kills by Olivia Lewis countered for Corvallis.
The Blue Devils led 13-6 when the Maroons began to crawl closer. Keeley had two dump kills, and Badovinac had a block during a 15-8 string to tie the game at 21-21.
Badovinac’s block gave the Maroons a one-point lead before kills by Buhler, Smart, and Jessop put Corvallis in game-point. Badovinac’s attack staved off the Blue Devil’s first try to end the game. However, Smart ended the set with an attack to give Corvallis a two-point win and a 1-1 tie in the match.
The teams started the third game neck-and-neck before the Maroons edged out to a six-point lead, 15-9, with Moodry and Kelley contributing kills.
The Blue Devils took advantage of unforced errors and a service error to crawl back into the game. A 10-6 stretch by Corvallis gave the Blue Devils game point for the third straight game. Moodry’s attack staved off the first closing attempt by the Blue Devils. However, Corvallis put away the final point and took the lead in the match, 2-1.
The fourth game started with the Maroons grabbing a 3-1 lead, as Keeley assisted on two kills by Badovinac and another by Lucy Kelly.
Three hitting errors by Central swung the advantage back to Corvallis, 4-3. However, the Maroons quickly fought back, as Moodry and Kelly had kills to give Central a 7-6 lead.
Corvallis and Central traded the lead five times before the Maroons pulled in front, 14-11.
The Blue Devils stormed back with a 7-1 run to take an 18-15 lead. Buhler, Smart, and Jessop picked up key points during the run.
Central continued to battle back with three straight points on an attack by Drew, a kill by Moodry, and a Blue Devil hitting error.
Corvallis led 23-20 when Central answered with two Moodry attacks to pull to within a point. However, an unforced error by Central allowed Corvallis to close out the match. A kill attempt by Central went long to win the match for Corvallis and clinch the fourth seed in Western A Divisional Tournament next week.
“These girls fought through the play-ins. They played hard during these two matches,” Benson said. “They want to play hard at divisionals, and they want to get to state. If they want to keep playing, they have to keep winning. That was motivation enough. They’re fighting for it right now.”
Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock mentioned in postgame on Thursday, following their sweep of East Helena, the need to reduce unforced errors. There were times throughout the match that they crept through. Much to the frustration of the Maroons, it hit them where it counted: on the Corvallis side of the scoreboard.
“There was a lot that could have gone our way that didn’t go our way,” Hancock said. “Opportunities that we needed to emphasize in, we didn’t. It cost us there in the end when we played point-for-point.”
Keeley had 35 assists, 12 digs, four aces, and four kills to lead the Maroons. Moodry had 17 digs and 16 kills. Badovinac contributed 13 kills, three digs and three blocks. Maycee Anderson had 25 digs.
“It was a battle this afternoon,” Hancock said. “We didn’t do anything necessarily wrong. Corvallis had a great game. We also had a great game. Just unforced errors throughout the game that caught up with us.”
The loss ended the season for the Maroons. In addition, it ended the volleyball careers of seniors Maycee Anderson, Hattie Mehring, Jaeden Berger, Brooke Badovinac, Mia Keeley, and Cora Wall.
“We had six great seniors who had their careers end today, and I’m sad to see them go,” Hancock said. “To have the girls part of the program for four years was great. We had a great season going for us, but that’s what playoff volleyball is all about. You have to have your “A” game on. Not that we didn’t tonight, but things didn’t go the way we wanted them to.”
