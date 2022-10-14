BUTTE — Blocktober Classic 2022 got off to a fast start in Butte, as the Maroon Activities Center, Montana Tech’s HPER Center, and East Middle School hosted 25 teams vying for one of nine spots in the Championship Bracket on Saturday.
9 a.m. games
At MAC, Laurel cruised over East Helena, 30-10. The Locomotives got off to a powerful start and were consistent throughout.
Lewistown pulled away in the middle part of their matchup with Livingston and held on for a 30-25 win.
At Tech, Hamilton held off a late Dillon rush to hold off the Beavers, 30-21.
Dillon made one last push at the end of the match, pulling within five points after being down 25-17. Hamilton shut the door on Dillon’s comeback effort by scoring four consecutive points to end the match.
After getting out to an early lead, Jefferson withstood Miles City’s comeback effort to win the match, 30-27.
Jefferson opened the match strong with a 9-2 lead. Miles City answered and eventually tied it up at 21 all.
Jefferson, the defending Blocktober Classic champions, were able to withstand the comeback and get out of their first game with a win.
“It’s nice to get that one under our belt, I told our girls that Miles City is a really good team and they showed that today,” Jefferson head coach Mike Majors said.
At East, a pair of tight games started pool play, as Florence-Carlton outlasted Corvallis, 30-27, and Lockwood nipped Frenchtown, 30-29.
9:40 a.m. games
At MAC, Whitefish charged out to a 10-2 lead early in the match and coasted past Libby, 30-10.
Stevensville broke a 17-17 tie with a 10-5 run and held on for a 30-27 win over Ananconda.
At Tech, Billings Central collected the largest margin of victory to this point in the tournament with a 30-6 win over Glendive.
The two-time defending Class A state champions got off to a hot start and never looked back, dominating the whole way.
Gracie Loveridge and Alexa Williams both led the way for Billings Central with impressive performances.
It was a challenging opening matchup for Glendive, but their effort and communication was consistent throughout.
After dominating early on, Browning earned a 30-15 victory over Ronan.
Browning opened up the match with eight consecutive points and got their lead up to 14-3 to start their tournament.
Ronan kept the pace through the remainder of the match from that point, but it was too late after getting out to a big deficit early.
Jerel Whitegrass and Alyona Spoonhunter were both standout performers for the Browning Lady Indians in their opening matchup.
“We’re using this tournament as a barometer for the rest of the season, I like where we’re at right now,” Browning head coach Dan Connelly said.
At East, Havre made its debut in pool play with a 30-24 win over Hardin, and Columbia Falls squeezed past Polson, 30-28.
10:20 a.m. games
At MAC, the hosts from Butte Central won their opening pool game with a 30-22 win over East Helena.
Brooke Badinovac, Ella Moodry, Mia Keeley, and Jaeden Burger got the Maroons off to an excellent start, as Central opened a nine-point lead at the midpoint of the match.
Laurel used a big early push to hold off Whitefish, 30-21.
At Tech, Jefferson continued their strong start to pool play with a 30-22 victory over Dillon.
It was a tightly contested match for most of the way before Jefferson pulled away to clinch a 2-0 start to the tournament.
Despite two close matches, Dillon started pool play with a 0-2 record but they remain confident for the rest of the Blocktober Classic.
“We love coming to this tournament, it’s a great chance to see teams from the east before we get to state. The first couple matches haven’t gone our way but I’m hopeful going forward,” Dillon head coach Charelle Hinkey said.
In the closest match of the day at Tech of the morning, Glendive defeated Hamilton, 30-28.
The match was tight the whole way, as neither team could create separation.
Glendive bounced back from a tough loss to Billings Central to get their first win of the day.
Despite keeping it close throughout, Hamilton couldn’t break through in a match that was tied up at various points.
At East, Havre sprinted past Florence-Carlton, 30-18, and Lockwood outlasted Corvallis, 30-26.
11 a.m. games
The closest pairing of games to this point came in the 11 a.m. pairing at MAC.
Stevensville battled Lewistown back-and-forth. The Yellowjackets came away with a 30-27 win over the Golden Eagles.
Anaconda and Libby had a tussle of their own, with the Copperheads defeating the Loggers, 30-26.
Ronan and Miles City battled through a tough contest, with Ronan pulling away with a 30-22 win.
Browning and Billings Central went the distance, with the Lady Indians nipping the Rams, 30-29.
At East, Columbia Falls got the best of Frenchtown, 30-26. Hardin got by a tough Polson squad, 30-23.
11:40 a.m. games
At MAC, Butte Central and Livingston went the distance, with Moodry’s kill being the winning point in the Maroons’ 30-29 win over the Rangers.
Whitefish jumped out to a 15-4 lead early on East Helena. The Bulldogs had no problems with the Vigilantes, 30-13.
At Tech, Glendive downed Dillon, 30-24, and Jefferson beat Ronan, 30-16.
In the East pool, Havre beat Corvallis, 30-17, and Lockwood got past Columbia Falls, 30-21.
12:20 p.m. games
Laurel continued their winning ways with a 30-22 win over Anaconda.
The score was tied 8-8 when the Locomotives finished the match on a 22-14 clip.
Lewistown broke an 8-8 tied with Libby and flew away from the Loggers, 30-22.
At Tech, the Hamilton Broncs got past Browning, 30-22. Billings Central routed Miles City, 30-10.
At East, Polson held off a late Florence-Carlton rally to defeat the Falcons, 30-27.
Hardin’s push midway into the match carried them past Frenchtown, 30-20.
1 p.m. games
It was a pair of lopsided affairs on 1 p.m. slate at MAC, as Whitefish cruised past Butte Central, 30-16, and Stevensville routed Livingston, 30-13.
Dillon collected their first win in the Tech pool with a 30-27 win over Ronan.
Glendive got by Browning, 30-21.
Havre and Polson provided smashing entertainment at East in the 1 p.m. pairings, as the Blue Ponies powered past the Pirates, 30-27.
Booming kills and crushing blocks had many of the fans dazzled throughout the back-and-forth match.
Columbia Falls pushed passed Corvallis, 30-24.
1:40 p.m. games
East Helena logged their first of the MAC pool with a 30-27 win over Anaconda.
Laurel cruised past Lewistown, 30-18.
Jefferson put together a great run to defeat Billings Central at Tech, 30-24. Hamilton had no trouble with Miles City, 30-19.
Hardin went into the win column with a 30-22 win over Lockwood and Florence-Carlton overcame an early deficit to defeat Frenchtown, 30-24.
2:20 p.m. games
Stevensville picked up a MAC win in the 2:20 slot with a 30-26 victory over Butte Central. Anaconda picked up a victory with a 30-24 triumph over Whitefish.
Dillon outlasted Browning at Tech, 30-17, while Billings Central cruised past Ronan, 30-16.
In East play, Polson downed Corvallis, 30-24. Hardin picked up a seven-point win over Columbia Falls, 30-23.
3 p.m. games
Livingston picked up its first win in MAC pool play with a 30-21 triumph over Libby. Lewistown got back to winning ways with a 30-25 victory over East Helena.
At Tech, Glendive sprinted past Miles City, 30-24, and Jefferson bolted past Hamilton, 30-19.
In East pool play, Florence-Carlton nudged past Lockwood, 30-28. Havre beat Frenchtown, 30-20.
3:40 P.M. games
The MAC pool had two dominant wins in the 3:40 pairing. Butte Central defeated Anaconda, 30-17, and Stevensville beat Libby, 30-11.
In the Tech pool, Browning outlasted Miles City, 30-23, and Billings Central cruised past Dillon, 30-19.
At East, Hardin took care of Corvallis, 30-25, and Polson pushed past Frenchtown, 30-22.
4:20 p.m. games
In the second MAC pool game to go the limit, Whitefish nipped Lewistown, 30-29.
Laurel sprinted pasted Livingston, 30-24.
Hamilton got back into the win column with a 30-23 victory over Ronan in the Tech pool. Jefferson downed Glendive, 30-17.
Florence-Carlton dropped Columbia Falls in the East pool, 30-25. Havre doubled up Lockwood, 30-15.
5 p.m. games
All three pools were ahead of schedule as of 4:45 p.m. A great thing if you were not staying in Butte.
Butte Central doubled up Libby in the MAC pool, 30-15, and Lewistown outlasted Anaconda, 30-29.
At Tech, Dillon picked up another win with a 30-28 victory over Miles City. Billings Central was victorious over Hamilton, 30-25.
The East pool reflected a pair of 30-24 games in the 5 p.m. pairing, as Frenchtown defeated Corvallis and Florence-Carlton beat Hardin.
5:40 p.m. games
In the MAC pool, Stevensville got past Laurel, 30-22. East Helena outlasted Livingston, 30-28.
The Tech pool wrapped up with Jefferson defeating Browning, 30-16, and Glendive beating Ronan, 30-18.
East pool action wrapped up with Polson beating Lockwood, 30-26. Havre got the best of Columbia Falls, 30-24.
6:20 p.m. through 8:20 games
While Tech and East pools were done for the day, there was four more sessions left at MAC.
In the 6:20 session, Lewistown defeated Butte Central, 30-19. Laurel doubled up Libby, 30-15.
In the 7:00 games, Stevensville beat East Helena, 30-26, and Whitefish beat Livingston, 30-19.
The 7:40 session had Laurel defeating Butte Central, 30-23, and East Helena defeating Libby, 30-25.
In the final pairing of the pool, Anaconda beat Livingston, 30-19, and Stevensville nipped Whitefish, 30-29.
Bracket play (best 2-of-3) begins at 9 a.m. The first-round matchups are as follows:
Championship Bracket (at MAC): Whitefish-Hardin (9 a.m.), winner plays Jefferson (10:15 a.m.), Laurel-Florence (10:15 a.m.), Havre-Billings Central (11:30 a.m.) and Glendive-Stevensville (11:30 a.m.). Bracket championship game and consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
Consolation Bracket (at Montana Tech's HPER Center): Lockwood-Hamilton (9 a.m.), Butte Central-Columbia Falls (9 a.m.), Polson-Dillon (10:15 a.m.), and Browning-Lewistown (10:15 a.m.). Championship game and consolation game at 3 p.m.
Copper Bracket (at East Middle School): East Helena-Libby (9 a.m.), Livingston-Ronan (9 a.m.), Frenchtown-Miles City (10:15 a.m.), and Corvallis-Anaconda (10:15 a.m.). Championship game and consolation game at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.