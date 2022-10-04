BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons and Dillon Beavers continued the second half of Southwestern A action on Tuesday night at the Maroon Activities Center.
In the first meeting on Sept. 13, Central won at Dillon, 3-1.
Central roared back after trailing by five points early in the match and set the tempo in a three-game sweep of the Beavers.
The scores of the match were 25-19, 25-15, and 25-16.
“I thought that we got out there and got after it,” Central head coach Becky Hancock said. “I like the way we are playing in the second half of the schedule. Even though we lost to Hamilton and Stevensville, I still like the way that we are playing. I like the way things are falling into place.”
Dillon (6-3) jumped out to a 3-1 lead, with Sydney Petersen getting a kill early.
Kate Johnston’s kill and Brooke Badovinac’s ace tied the opening game at 3-3.
The Beavers gnawed off five straight points, led by Emily Brevig and Zoey Morast kills and an ace by Leila Stennerson.
Hancock used a timeout to put her team’s minds at ease and reminded them to concentrate on what they had worked on in recent weeks.
“I reminded them to relax and to focus on communication and what we have worked on,” Hancock said.
The timeout reset the Maroons, as they went on a 6-1 run to tie the game at 9-9. A kill by Ella Moodry and a block by Lucy Kelly highlighted the run.
Mia Keeley’s block to give the Maroons the lead at 11-10 set up Central for a 10-2 sprint. Badovinac had an ace and two kills during the run.
Dillon fought back, with Stennerson and Morast picking up kills during the final stretches of the opener.
Hattie Mehring clinched the first game with an excellent assist on a Maroon attack.
“I liked how we picked up our energy and communication in the first game,” Hancock said. “It set the tone the rest of the way.”
In the second game, the pace was choppy, with some early errors.
With the score knotted up at 4-4, the Maroons went on a 13-5 dash. Moodry picked up a kill, and Mollie Drew picked up an ace. Dillon head coach Charelle Hinkey called a timeout to attempt to break Central’s momentum.
“We had some communication errors, and we lacked some confidence,” Hinkey said. “Butte Central came out to play, and we have some work going forward.”
After the timeout, a pair of blocks by Brevig spurred a four-point run for Dillon. Hancock called timeout to give her team a breather.
With the score 17-12, Dillon hit an arcing shot that sat on a light above the Central side for five seconds before hit fell off the fixture. The Maroons played the ball and, eventually, got the point out of it.
“In all the time that I have spent here at the MAC, I can’t recall ever seeing that happen,” Central head football coach Don Peoples, Jr. said. “That was interesting!”
It also kick-started a 7-3 clip to help the Maroons clinch the game and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Game three started with Keeley’s ace.
Dillon responded with a kill by Morast and an ace from Stennerson to give the Beavers an early 3-1 lead.
Dillon and Central traded points in the early going before Keeley set up Moodry for a cross-court kill to start a five-point spurt.
The Beavers kept fighting for every point but could not make up the ground they needed late as they dropped the final game by nine points.
Central has 37 digs, 24 kills, 21 assists, eight aces, and seven blocks. Moodry had 11 kills, eight digs, and a block.
Badovinac had seven kills, two digs, and two aces.
Keeley contributed 21 assists, four digs, and an ace. Maycee Anderson had 12 digs and two aces.
“Our serving was a key in the game,” Hancock said. “When we are serving well, we do well. Reducing service errors is something that we have been focusing on in practice. Limiting our unforced errors has been a big factor in our success.”
Dillon had 33 digs, 25 assists, 25 kills, seven aces, and two blocks.
“We work on serving, and serving tough,” Hinkey said. “We ask the girls to go out there and serve tough. Unfortunately, some of them were not at the best times, but all we can do is ask them to go for it and hope for the best.”
Stennerson led Dillon with 17 assists, seven digs, and three aces. Emily Matamoros had 11 digs and four assists. Morast and Brevig each had eight kills. Kinzy Creighton contributed six digs and three aces.
The Beavers will return to the drawing board with a couple of practice sessions before a Saturday matchup.
“We’ll have a couple of practice days before we host Frenchtown Saturday,” Hinkey said. “We’ll come back hungry for a win. This one stings tonight, but we’ll be ready to get back at it.”
Central will travel to Corvallis on Saturday to take on the Blue Devils. Hancock will continue to convey to the Maroons to keep the good lines of communication going.
“I always stress to the girls to own your spot out there,” Hancock said. “If we all do that, we can help each other out and have each other’s backs. Tonight, I think you saw a lot of that.”
