HELENA — The clock counting down to crosstown volleyball displays just over a month remaining as Helena Capital hopes to avenge a regular-season sweep from Helena High last season.

For Townsend, a third straight year taking hardware home from the Class B state tournament is an attainable goal, while East Helena faces a new slate of conference opponents as it searches for the program’s first-ever league varsity win.

Area high school volleyball teams begin play as early as Friday, so it’s time to read up on the local teams taking the hardwood this fall.

Helena High

2022 record: 23-7 (went 1-2 at the Class AA state tournament)

Head coach: Lindsey Day

Departing seniors: Lauren Heuiser, Kim Feller, Morin Blaise, Alex Bullock, Emma Stilson, Danee Lieberg

2023 seniors: Makenzie Jackson, Malena Onespot-Danforth, Annika Nehring, Willa Bishop, Katryn Seliskar

Helena High, a team that only lost to squads from the east this season, will discover much about itself in a season-opener against the reigning Class AA state champions this weekend.

Preparation for that battle, and a desire to not only return to the state tournament but advance in the winner’s bracket, has driven two-practice days as the Bengals attempt to find themselves after graduating two All-State selections.

“I like our personnel – I feel like we don’t have very many weak links,” Day said. “I feel like we’re real consistent, and when one girl might have an off night, I know that we have options for somebody else to step up and have a big night…

“I like [the] balance on our team and I think [the players] play really well together and rely on each other.”

Malena Onespot-Danforth will be tasked with replicating the sterling senior season Kim Feller turned in as the Bengals’ setter, while Makenzie Jackson (first team All-Conference in 2022) and Willa Bishop are seniors on the outside.

Annika Nehring and the third Heuiser sister, Birdie, are looking to build upon honorable mention All-Conference accolades from last season.

Jackson paced Helena High with 65 aces last season, was second on the roster with 155 kills, and third with 66 blocks. She’ll be a focal point of Helena High’s offense this season, and at 6-foot-2, likely one of its best blockers once again.

“She’s a force on that right side,” Day said of her senior. “Teams are gonna have a hard time shutting her down. She finds ways to put the ball away and she’s gonna be getting a lot of looks…

“She puts so much time in, in the off-season and she gets to show that off during the [regular] season. She’s a fun kid to coach and I’m excited to see what she can do for us.”

Day said that, in the last week or so, she’s seen unmistakable progress in the on-court play and team dynamic.

The ability to continue making improvements throughout a season is what Day wants to see from her squad, a progression she hopes eventually results in the Bengals being more competitive against an east division that locked out the top-four spots at state a year ago.

Helena Capital

2022 record: 8-20 (season ended at Western AA Divisional Tournament)

Head coach: Katie Clement (second season)

Departing seniors: 5 (Darby Martin, Nyeala Herndon, Kayla Almquist, Kaitlyn Haller, Carli Ziegler)

2023 seniors: 8 (Riley Chandler, Taylor Ferretti, Tey’ana Lintner, Sarah Logan, Cecily Blaz, Brielle Heller, Ashly Nelson, Kate Berg)

The Bruins got within a win of the state tournament in Clement’s first year and believe they can make necessary improvements to get over that hump in 2023.

A resurgence begins with returning honorable mention All-Conference players Riley Chandler (outside hitter) and Taylor Ferretti (setter) and will center on how well Capital can bind together as a team.

It’s Chandler and Ferretti who Clement anticipates will lead and guide with their volleyball knowledge.

“I think the step forward is the team being able to work more together and not being so individualized,” Clement said.

“We changed things up from running a 5-1 [rotation] last year to running a 6-2 this year, which I think will help a ton.”

Of Capital’s eight seniors, four are new to the varsity level as the Bruins attempt to replace produce from three graduating All-Conference players.

Clement’s expectations are high and she believes her team will be able to hold their own against Western AA competition.

“Just putting in the work and staying focused on whatever drill we’re doing or whatever we’re trying to get out of a certain practice,” Clement said. “Just being focused on that, and really just working together as a team…

“You could have a handful of really good athletes, and if they don’t get along, you’re not gonna do well. We’re just really working on the team dynamic.”

East Helena

2022 record: 8-25 (second-ever varsity season)

Head coach: Karla Layson

Departing seniors: 6 (Mary Niederstadt, Montana Pierson, Sarah Richter, Kelcie Sargent, Teagan Wigen, Dru Lindsey)

2023 seniors: 5 (Michaela Cary, Paige Clayton, Jewel Hurley, Dymon Root, Sydnee Wilkins)

East Helena graduated its crop of founding players after the 2022 season, so for the first time in Vigilante volleyball history, the team is working through the growing pains of replacing lost senior production.

“We’re finally seeing the fruit of the labor of watching the effort those seniors put in last year and these underclassmen seeing someone older than them and knowing what to work toward,” Layson said.

“Up until this point, when you don’t have those older kids for them to emulate, you’re leading in the dark a little bit. It’s great to now see a little bit of that [leadership] coming forth.”

Dymon Root, an honorable mention All-Conference player last season, is the big piece back for an East Helena squad that features six returners. Root led the team with 158 kills last season and was second with 29 total blocks.

This season could very well be her final time playing volleyball as she pursues a collegiate basketball career.

“She’s such a court presence,” Layson said of Root. “She’s a kid that just wants to win and will compete, no matter what. We look to her to be a finisher and she embraces that role…

“We’re really excited to see what she can do for us this fall.”

Janelle Taylor will share team captain duties with Root, while junior Rilie Stephenson will once again run East Helena’s offense at the setter position.

Maya Westerhold, Emma Stapley (new to varsity as a junior) and Sydnee Wilkins will all be competing for playing time on the Vigilantes’ back line, according to Layson.

The Vigilantes are still searching for their first conference victory as they enter year No. 3 competing at the varsity level.

Like East Helena’s football program, the Vigilantes’ volleyball team is transitioning from Class A’s Southwest Conference to the Southeast.

That puts East Helena in the same conference as defending Class A state champion Billings Central, reigning third-place finisher Hardin, and last year’s fourth-place team in Laurel.

Havre, the 2022 state runner-up, is also in the eastern division (Northeast Conference).

“They know how to play ball over there,” Layson said. “We know we are walking into a challenge and have prefaced the girls with that, too, that we cannot keep the status quo and think that’s good enough…

“We’ve been pushing in the preseason to rise above and do more.”

Jefferson Panthers

2022 record: 21-5

Head coach: Mike Majors

Seniors departing: 3 (Emma McCauley, Brooke Eveland, Jesse Harris).

2023 seniors: 5 (Arena Faler, MacKenzie Layng, Cameron Toney, Maria Mest, Clara Genger, Haleigh Henschel).

Two years ago, the Panthers made their first trip to state under Mike Majors and reached the state championship match before falling victim to Project. Last year, JHS fell one win short of state.

Jefferson's cause of a return trip should be aided by the return of three starters -- MacKenzie Layng, Cameron Toney, and Arena Faler, who led JHS with 296 kills last season.

The Panthers showed their strength in the Blocktober Classic in Butte last season, going unbeaten against Class A teams and even winning a match against Billings Central, the eventual Class A state champion, although it was just one set in pool play.

Jefferson has as good a shot as any team listed of reaching the state tournament, but that means surviving the Southern B.

Townsend Bulldogs

2022 record: 23-5

Head coach: Megan Bleile

Key departures: 4 (Trinity Wilson, Alleigh Burdick, Sienna Everett)

Returners: 5 (Emily Bird, Cassidy Flynn, Luci Horne, Havyn Vandenacre, Reese Wolfgram).

Losing just three seniors from a team that won a trophy at the Class B state tournament bodes well for the Townsend Bulldogs in 2023. All-state setter Emily Bird leads a team that also features all-conference selection from 2022 Cassidy Flynn.

Townsend returns six seniors, but also competes in the Southern B, which featured the top four finishers at state last season. Jefferson wasn't among that group after the Bulldogs ended the Panthers season, which is a reminder that in the Southern B, nothing is guaranteed.