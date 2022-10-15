BUTTE - Saturday in Butte marked 2022 Blocktober Classic bracket day for all 25 tournament participants. Teams were reseeded into brackets based on their pool play results from Friday. The top teams were placed in the championship bracket at the Maroon Activity Center, the next grouped into the consolation bracket at Montana Tech and copper bracket at East Middle School.
The Blocktober Classic came at a great time for all 25 teams, as they had an opportunity to see the competition ahead of them.
“It is a great time in our season. We kind of get in that realm of going two matches per week,” Huse said. “To be able to do a tournament that has the first day of one set to 30 and the next day bracket play and best two-out-of-three is great. We see a variety of teams that we don’t normally see and we are challenged. It’s one of our favorite tournaments to go to.”
Championship: Jefferson vs. Stevensville
In the championship bracket finals, Jefferson and Stevensville fought off the fatigue of two long days to battle for the win.
The Panthers won 25-14 and 25-19 to come out on top.
Jefferson jumped out to a big lead early when MacKenzie Layng had two clutch kills in the opening moments to help the Panthers run out to a 10-4 lead.
Emma McCauley had several digs to save points, especially in the opening half of the game.
“If they had a most valuable player for this tournament, it would be Emma McCauley,” Jefferson head coach Mike Majors said. “She was all over the place for us. She is a talented senior that has played libero well for us all year.”
The Panthers were able to pull away from the Yellowjackets for the 12-point win to start the match.
But things tightened up in the second as neither team could find separation larger than two points until the latter stages of the match. With the score 20-19, the Panthers closed with five straight points to clinch the tournament title for a second year in a row.
With 22 Class A teams and just three Class B teams in the tournament, Jefferson emerged with a tournament title and looked very strong in the process.
“We won this tournament last year, but we had nine seniors,” Majors said. “This year, we only have three seniors and only one that played a lot. It was a big surprise. And the competition this year! Man, we were lucky to get to the finals. We had tough matches this morning against Hardin, and a tough donnybrook match against Laurel. I’ll tell you, it will be interesting to see who wins Class A because there a lot of quality Class A teams. Being at this tournament helped us last year and I hope that it helps us this year.”
“Yesterday was a tough day,” Stevensville head coach Jeff Mahler said. “We had to get on the bus and everyone was tired. We had to fight through the whole day. Thankfully, our girls rise up to every team that they played. We played with the competition and let them stay with us. When we played the good teams, we played even with them and played good. Extremely proud of our team.”
After Friday's pool play matches, the top three teams in each division battled it out in the Championship Bracket at the Maroon Activities Center.
To start the day, Hardin beat Whitefish in the 9 a.m. slot.
In the 10:15 a.m. session, Jefferson beat Hardin and Laurel beat Florence-Carlton to move on to one of the semifinals.
At the 11:30 a.m. sessions, Billings Central beat Havre and Stevensville beat Havre to qualify for other semifinal.
Jefferson beat Laurel 2-1 (25-19, 17-25, 15-10), and Stevensville beat Billings Central 2-1 (25-17, 18-25, 16-14) in a close match to qualify for the Championship final.
Semifinals
In the first semifinal, the Panthers and Locomotives battled through two grueling games, with Jefferson winning 25-19, 17-25 and 15-10 to advance to the championship.
Jefferson’s and Laurel’s front lines were knocking down attacks with regularity, which forced the backliners to dig for loose balls in vacant spots of the court.
But the Panthers staved off a late Locomotives’ run, which included fighting past four set points. Jefferson eventually took the win by six points.
The Locomotives and Panthers were neck-and-neck in the third game before Jefferson scored the last three points for the victory.
In the other semifinal, the Yellowjackets and Rams battled it out for a spot in the finals.
It didn’t come easy for either side. However, Stevensville outlasted the Rams 25-17, 18-25, 16-14 for the win.
The frontlines were the story of the match, as both teams were driving hard to the net and blasting kill shots onto each other’s sides of the court.
Stevensville broke from a 13-10 game with a 12-3 run to close out game one.
In game two, the Rams were able to keep Stevensville at a distance from the midpoint of the game onward.
In the final game, neither team led by more than two points. The Rams fought off two match points before the Yellowjackets clinched 16-14.
Third-place
Meanwhile the battle waged on for the one-loss teams. Havre knocked out Whitefish, Glendive, and Laurel to qualify for the consolation game.
Hardin defeated Florence-Carlton before they were eliminated by Billings Central.
The Blue Ponies pulled out a 2-1 win over the Rams to the clinch third place in the championship bracket.
“I’m thrilled at how my girls responded all weekend,” Havre head coach Steph Huse said. “They had a really good day yesterday (Friday), stayed the course, and were consistent."
Both teams went back-and-forth in the first game. The Blue Ponies led 8-5 before Central tied the game at 9-9. The Rams had a one-point lead when they mounted a 15-11 spurt to end the first game with a five-point win.
The teams were even for the first half of game two before the Blue Ponies mustered a 10-5 finish to win the second game by five.
Havre came out swinging in the third game and took a seven-point lead, 11-4. The Rams kept pace, but Blue Ponies hung on for the seven-point win and clinched third place overall.
"We try not to ride high or low," Huse explained. "We stay right in the middle. When we came into today, we were in the championship bracket playing quality teams the push you, there is no better volleyball. It is a lot of fun.”
“We had a girl go down injured yesterday, one of our starters,” Billings Central head coach Anita Foster said. “This weekend was two steps forward and one step back. It’s been a hard season when it has come to injury. At the same, I am really pleased with how the team stepped up. Some inexperienced players got lots of touches and made some plays. I am hoping, from here going forward to divisionals and state that we can continue to train and move forward.”
Montana Tech bracket
In the bracket at Montana Tech’s HPER Complex, eight teams battled it out for the consolation title.
The Hamilton Broncs faced off against the Lewistown Golden Eagles in the finals of their bracket. Both teams entered the matchup 2-0 on the day.
Hamilton got off to a great start in game one, leading 19-13 at one point. Lewistown battled back, but the Broncs held off their comeback effort to survive 25-23 in the first game.
The second game was just as tight, the Golden Eagles led for most of the way and by as many as five points. Hamilton chipped away though, and came back to win 25-22.
Both games were extremely close but Hamilton found ways to win and managed to clinch the championship of the consolation bracket. Aurie Duncan and Layne Kearns both performed very well and helped Hamilton find success.
Third place: Dillon vs. Polson
The Dillon Beavers and Polson Lady Pirates looked to end their tournament on a high note by finishing third in the consolation bracket.
Game one was very close to start, but Dillon got into a rhythm at the end to win 25-19.
The Lady Pirates didn’t back down though and led for most of game two. Dillon finished strong though to win 25-22 to clinch third place. Emily Brevig and Zoey Morast were both extremely effective for the Beavers.
Semifinals
After each winning their first match of the day, the Butte Central Maroons and the Hamilton Broncs faced off in the consolation semifinals. The first game was tight early on and both teams were knotted up at 15-15. Hamilton pulled away to win the first game 25-17.
Hamilton’s momentum continued in the second game as they got out to an early lead and didn’t look back. A 25-19 win clinched the match for the Broncs, sending them to the consolation finals.
The other consolation semifinal featured an interesting match between the Polson Lady Pirates and Lewistown Golden Eagles. It was tightly-contested early on, with a 27-25 win for Lewistown in game one.
Lewistown seized the momentum after pulling off the tight first game and it carried over into game two. The Golden Eagles were in control throughout and won 25-13 to clinch the match and send them to the consolation finals.
Butte Central lost to Dillon in the losers bracket and Dillon beat Polson to win the consolation title.
Butte Central downs Columbia Falls
The Maroons began the morning with a matchup against the Columbia Falls Wildcats to start Consolation Bracket play.
Butte Central rallied from an early deficit and turned in a solid performance in a 2-0 sweep of the Wildcats 25-19, 25-11.
The Maroons trailed 9-4 in the first game before taking control of the match with a 21-10 streak to take the first game by six points. Central opened a 9-2 lead in the second game and coasted to a 14-point win.
“Maycee Anderson played well at libero,” Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said. “At times, there looked like there was two or three of her. The hitters played well up front and the backline saved some balls that kept play going. I was pleased with the game.”
Hamilton downed the Maroons and Lewistown got by Polson to move to the finals, where Hamilton beat Lewistown.
Butte Central vs. Dillon
The Butte Central Lady Maroons and Dillon Beavers both looked to rebound from tough losses in this matchup. Butte Central got off to a great start in the first game, winning 25-18. Ella Moodry led the way for the Lady Maroons.
Dillon answered though, as great teamwork led to a 25-14 win in game two to force a decisive third game.
The last game was back-and-forth up until the very end. Butte Central led 12-10, but the Beavers rallied for five consecutive points to win the game and the match. This ended Butte Central’s day, while it sent Dillon to the third-place match of the consolation bracket.
Lockwood vs. Polson
The Lockwood Lions and Polson Lady Pirates faced off in a match to stay alive in the consolation bracket. In a match that was evenly-played throughout, there was not much separating the two teams.
In an exciting game one, Polson managed to secure the win 25-21. Game two was another tight one, and the Lady Pirates momentum carried over for another 25-21. The back-and-forth matchup ended the day the Lions and sent Polson to the third-place game against Dillon.
Copper Bracket
In the Copper Bracket at East Middle School, eight teams battled for the bracket championship. The Frenchtown Broncs defeated Ronan for the Copper title and Miles City defeated Anaconda for the Copper consolation win.
East Helena defeated Libby, Ronan beat Livingston, Frenchtown defeated Miles City, and Anaconda beat Corvallis to move on to the semifinals.
Ronan beat East Helena and Frenchtown beat Anaconda to advance to the finals.
