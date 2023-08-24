Local teams will be gunning for some redemption this season as there was four clubs with winning records that failed to make their respective state tournaments.

Jefferson had a stellar mark, but the Panthers and Whitehall Trojans have the unfortunate luck of playing in the Southern B, which produced the top four finishers last season, and is home to Class B volleyball dynasty Huntley Project.

Yet, each season brings renewed optimism and here's a look ahead to the 2023 season for each local volleyball team.

Butte Bulldogs

2022 record: 2-21

Head coach: Shane Jorgensen

After a tough 2022 campaign, the Bulldogs have higher hopes and expectations this year.

The excitement around the team is palpable and it showed over the summer with the team anxious to get back on the hardwood.

“Everybody likes being back here, I can’t tell you how many times they called me and said ‘We need to get back in the gym’. They love being on the floor, they want to stay late and want to come early, so I can’t ask for anything more,” Butte head coach Shane Jorgensen said.

Butte graduated key seniors in Camille Kautzman, Laura Rosenleaf and Averie Olsen, but brings back a strong core.

Maddie Luedtke and Mickenzie McIntyre return as seniors and will play important roles as outside hitters for the Bulldogs.

Defense will be a big emphasis for the team this season, as Jorgensen described the team as “undersized”.

“We have to rely a lot more heavy on our defense this year. We have to be able to play good defense and not let anything touch the floor,” Jorgensen said.

Kenzie Hansen will be the libero for Butte and is “extremely solid on the back row” according to Jorgensen.

Taylor Drakos is a defensive specialist who will also have a pivotal role this season.

With the squad the Bulldogs have, there is confidence that it can be a breakout season for the program.

“This could be one of our most solid teams since I’ve been here in the last four years,” Jorgensen said.

The team is taking it day by day now, but ultimately hopes to reach the state tournament.

“We need to be in the top four of our conference to go to state, that’s our goal right now and I think it’s a pretty realistic goal,” Jorgensen said.

Butte opens the season on Aug. 25 in Billings for a doubleheader with Billings West and Billings Senior.

Butte Central Maroons

2022 record: 12-10

Head coach: Becky Hancock

The Butte Central Maroons had a strong 2022 season and will look to carry their momentum into 2023.

With the new season quickly approaching, the energy around the team is building.

“The girls are excited. We’ve been in the gym throughout the summer together, but coming in with everybody with some new faces, it’s new and exciting and I think the girls are excited to get after it and start competing soon,” Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said.

Central finished the 2022 season with a 12-10 record overall and narrowly missed the Western A divisional tournament after a loss to Corvallis to end the season.

With hopes of making it further this season, Hancock believes the team needs to avoid complacency and continue improving throughout the season.

“We had a great season last year and I think sometimes when you’re having a good season, you kind of overlook and let your guard down. So it’s about keeping the guard up and if we’re succeeding, making sure that we’re still trying to climb to a higher level,” Hancock said.

The Maroons graduated some key players from last season, including Brooke Badovinac and Maycee Anderson.

There are eight seniors on the current roster, and while the team will need to fill some holes, there are some important returning contributors.

Ella Moodry returns for her senior year as an outside hitter and will have a pivotal role for Central. Mollie Drew is also back and could be in a new role this year as a setter.

Lucy Kelly is another contributor from last season who is back with the Maroons.

Central will open its season in Columbia Falls for the Northwest-Southwest Tipoff tournament. As the team looks to round out its lineup and figure out roles, they will have a great chance to do so in Columbia Falls.

“It’s a great tournament. Especially where we’re sitting right now, to kind of see what we need to improve on and position wise, what we’re going to have to be keen on to fill those positions,” Hancock said.

Anaconda Copperheads

2022 record: 13-12

Head coach: Korey Rivers

The Anaconda Copperheads will look to build off of a 2022 season in which it came up just short of reaching the Class B state tournament.

Anaconda finished the season with a 13-12 record and claimed the 6B District title. A loss to Thompson Falls at the Western B divisional tournament ultimately ended the teams run.

Now the Copperheads enter the new season with high hopes.

The team brings back plenty of players that made an impact last year. Maniyah Lunceford returns for her senior season after receiving all-state honors in 2022.

“She (Lunceford) pretty much does it all. She’s a really hard hitter, serves well and is really smart on defense. She’s back and we’re excited to have her,” Anaconda head coach Korey Rivers said.

Larkin Galle also returns for the Copperheads for her senior season as a setter.

Giana Chor will be back as a middle blocker after taking on a starter role last year as a sophomore, and she is expected to make an even bigger impact this season.

“She’s even improved quite a bit this summer. The way she can jump, she’s long and lanky and just an excellent blocker,” Rivers said.

There will also be a lot of players with less experience looking to emerge and take on a bigger role. It may take some to figure out positons, but the mix of young players has been exciting for Rivers.

“We’re really young this year, there will be a lot of sophomores that see playing time, which I’ve never really had before,” Rivers said. “They are optimistic, ready to learn, excited to be there and really scrappy.”

With the mix of experience and youth, the Copperheads hope to make another run in the postseason this year.

Anaconda opens their season on the road against St. Ignatius on Aug. 26.

Dillon Beavers

2022 record: 16-11

Head coach: Charelle Hinkey

The goal is clear for the Dillon Beavers volleyball team during the 2023 season, at least one of the goals and that's to get back to the All-Class State Volleyball Tournament.

"Two years ago we took fourth at state," Beavers head coach Charelle Hinkey said. "Last year, I think the pressure kind of got to the girls in the postseason, so things didn't end quite the way we were hoping."

One reason to believe the Beavers can ensure a different outcome this season at divisionals, is the fact that Dillon graduated just two seniors from a 16-win team. A number of players have experience at state after taking fourth back in 2021.

Leila Stennerson is one of the those players and the all-conference setter is back for her senior season.

"I'm super excited to see what she can do," Hinkey said of Stennerson. "She's definitely hungry to win and she's salty about how last season ended. All my seniors this year are going to be really fun and really key players. That will carry over from last year."

The other seniors coming back are Emily Brevig, Ariel Thomas and Sydney Peterson, along with a bunch of familiar names such as Kylie Konen, Kinzy Creighton, Adyson Creighton and Tyler Gibson.

The Beavers will open the season at the Western A tip-off in Columbia Falls and once again the conference has undergone some changes. East Helena moved to the Eastern A, while Bigfork is back in the Western A as part of the Northwest division.

Regardless of the competition, the goal for Dillon is going to be the same and that's getting back to the All-Class State Tournament, at least to start.

"It's very much been a focus," Hinkey said. "From the parent meeting throughout tryouts, of looking for a team that will make it to state again. It's a big focus in the girls' minds, especially throughout the summer as they were training. State is very much a goal for us this year."

"Making state is such an amazing experience and you never know what's going to happen."

Jefferson Panthers

2022 record: 21-5

Head coach: Mike Majors

Of all the local volleyball teams in the Montana Standard coverage area that missed the state tournament in Bozeman, the Jefferson Panthers might have come the closest reaching the door step of qualification before being eliminated at the Southern B Divisional by Townsend.

Two years ago, the Panthers made their first trip to state under Mike Majors and reached the state championship match before falling victim to Project.

Townsend took third last season, and truth be told, Jefferson was more than good enough to be a state tournament team — the Panthers were a victim of the Southern B's ridiculous strength.

Jefferson's cause should be aided by the return of three starters — MacKenzie Layng, Cameron Toney, and Arena Faler, who led JHS with 296 kills last season.

The Panthers showed their strength in the Blocktober Classic in Butte last season, going unbeaten against Class A teams and even winning a match against Billings Central, the eventual Class A state champion, although it was just one set in pool play.

Jefferson has as good a shot as any team listed of reaching the state tournament, but that means surviving the Southern B.

Whitehall Trojans

2022 record: 7-14

Head coach: Josie Jenkins

Another local team with state tournament aspirations are the Whitehall Trojans, who are also have to deal with the always difficult division.

New head coach Josie Jenkins knows all about that. She spent the past few seasons as an assistant to Madison Richtmyer.

"I was really excited to get the head coaching position," Jenkins said. "Last year, we had a bit of a rough start, but we made divisionals and I feel like we should be pretty good. We only lost one senior."

Middle hitter Lindsay Briggs is one of those returning players for the Trojans, along with Lauren Cima, who is also a middle blocker. Libero Charity Nieskens will also bring a veteran presence to the lineup.

Setter Cari Ellison provides another experienced player for coach Jenkins, along with Lainey Ellison who plays in the back row too.

Richtmyer started the process of building the Whitehall program and helped guide the Trojans to divisionals a year ago. Jenkins and her team are hoping to take that next step in 2023.

"I definitely think we have the potential to make it back to divisionals," Jenkins said. "And my goal would be for us to get some wins. We lost our first two matches last year. I felt we were a stronger team than that."

The Trojans will get the chance to prove their strength soon and Jenkins said she was excited to take the helm as head coach, although she knows advancing past the divisional tournament is going to take a lot of work.

"Our division is so tough," she said. "I would argue it's the toughest division in the state. It was fun to watch all four teams from our division as the final four in state, but we definitely want to get there. The first goal is getting back to divisionals."