BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable on Tuesday released the rosters for second edition of its All-Star Volleyball Classic, set for June 10 at Lockwood High School.

Leading the East squad will once again be Rocky Mountain College volleyball coach Yang Yang. The East roster features five players from Class AA, two from Class A, one from Class B and two from Class C.

The East roster: Rylee Kogoloshak and Ella Kincaid from AA champ Billings Senior; Ella Cochran, Avarey Stuff and Norah Allen from Great Falls CMR; Mataya Tipton from Glendive; Ally Foster from Class A champ Billings Central (alternate); Aubrey Allison from Shepherd; Linsday Lawrence from Jordan; and Mya Goltz from Bridger.

Carroll College volleyball coach Maureen Boyle returns as the West coach. She has five Class AA players, one from Class A, three from Class B and one from Class C.

The West roster: Lexi Baer and Alexis Eggert from Missoula Sentinel; Lauren Heuiser of Helena; Rece Sandau of Missoula Big Sky; Camille Sherrill of Missoula Hellgate; Daphne Engel of Stevensville (alternate); Andi Douma of Manhattan; Zoey Albert of Bigfork; Isabella Cahall of Frenchtown; and Callie Kaiser from Twin Bridges.

Last year the East outlasted the West 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-5 in the inaugural match.

The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. The boys and girls games for the annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series will follow.