The quest to qualify for the Montana All-Class State Volleyball Tournament in Bozeman begins on Thursday for high school teams around the state.

That's the first day of allowed competition by the MHSA and plenty of teams will be taking advantage of it, as well as participating in preseason tournaments.

To get you set for the 2023 season, here's a guide to 2023 Montana high school volleyball.

Class AA

The title should be running through Billings. At least if the 2022 Class AA state tournament was any indicator. Billings Senior won three straight matches on the last day of the tournament, including two wins, one a five-setter over Billings West to take home their first AA title since 2014.

It was the second straight year that West was denied in the final round, yet West didn't make it after winning the unbeaten semifinal as it did in 2022.

The Broncs graduated Eastern AA Player of the Year Rylee Kogolshak, yet Senior is still plenty talented with middle blocker Leela Ormsby, a first-team all-state performer returning, along with second-team all-state selection Piper Jette, an outside hitter.

Senior will open its season against Helena High, the defending Western AA champion on Saturday in Billings. The Bengals graduated Lauren Heusier and Kim Feller, two second-team all-state selections, but return Makenzie Jackson, an outside hitter who has offers from the Cats and Griz.

Helena might be the top contender in the West, but Billings West is the team Senior needs to watch out for as the Golden Bears return four first-team all state selections in Addie Allen, Sidney Streiff, Sydney Pierce and Austin Long.

Having an all-state setter, libero, middle and outside hitter is a dangerous combo and is why West, a two-time finalist is among the favorites. CMR, which has three straight top-three finishes, also can't be forgotten about despite some heavy losses.

Class A

Billings Central has dominated winning four of the last five state championships and each of the past three. The Rams return just two seniors but are used to turning over their roster and winning. They open the season against Havre in Lewistown. The Blue Ponies are the two-time runner-up in Class A and also suffered loses to graduation. Havre will also have a new head coach in Cassie Krueger, a former Montana State Northern volleyball player.

The top four finishers last season were all from the Eastern A (Central, Havre, Hardin, and Laurel).

Class B

Can anyone stop Huntley Project? The Red Devils lost five starters from their 2021 team and still won their second consecutive Class B state championship, as well as their fifth in the past six years. What's unfortunate for the rest of the state is that the Red Devils didn't have a single senior on their roster.

All-state performers Kirra Ban (libero) and Harlie Murphy (middle hitter) return for Project along with Brynn Wandle, a first-team all-conference setter.

All four Southern B teams at the state tournament made the semifinals last season. Shepherd graduated six seniors. Townsend is another team to watch after consecutive third-place finishes.

Class C

The story is pretty similar in Class C. Manhattan Christian will attempt to win its fourth state championship in the past five years led by all-state outside hitter Katelyn VanKirk plus all-conference selections Miranda Wyatt (middle) and Jacie Burley, a junior setter.

Interestingly enough, the Eagles have won their last two state championships following a state tournament loss, meaning they needed two consecutive wins in the championship round to take the title. Manhattan Christian beat Plentywood twice in 2021, as well as Bridger in 2022 to do just that.

The (Bridger) Scouts are the only other Class C team during the past four years to win a title. They return some all-conference performers in Nikki Roberts, Destiney Anguiano and Abby Schwend, but after graduating five seniors, they will need to reload. Belt, another perennial contender is in a similar spot but should be among Class C contenders once again as the Northern C's defending champs.

The All-Class State Volleyball Tournament is set for Nov. 9-11 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

