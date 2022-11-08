State volleyball tournaments

At Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Montana State University

Class AA

Thursday

Match 1: Billings West vs. Missoula Big Sky, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Bozeman Gallatin vs. Missoula Hellgate, noon

Match 3: Helena vs. Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Missoula Sentinel vs. Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser fourth place

Saturday

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m., loser third place

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if needed, 2 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday

Play-in match: Billings Central vs. Corvallis, 6 p.m., at Livingston

Thursday

Match 1: Polson vs. Billings Central or Corvallis, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Havre vs. Hamilton, noon

Match 3: Stevensville vs. Laurel, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Hardin vs. Ronan, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser fourth place

Saturday

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m., loser third place

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if needed, 2 p.m.

Class B

Thursday

Match 1: Thompson Falls vs. Townsend, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Huntley Project vs. Glasgow, noon

Match 3: Choteau vs. Colstrip, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Shepherd vs. Bigfork, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser fourth place

Saturday

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m., loser third place

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if needed, 2 p.m.

Class C

Thursday

Match 1: Circle vs. Chinook, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Bridger vs. Twin Bridges, noon

Match 3: Manhattan Christian vs. Roy-Winifred, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Belt vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser fourth place

Saturday

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m., loser third place

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if needed, 2 p.m.

