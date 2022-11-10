BOZEMAN — Playing last year’s Class A state runner-up in the first round of this year’s state tournament was going to be no easy task.
Then the job for the Hamilton Broncs got a lot tougher when starting outside hitter Ellie Pierce went down with an injury just a few points into the match.
The Havre Blue Ponies proved to be too much for the Broncs and they forged a 25-17, 25-12, 25-13 win over Hamilton in Thursday’s first round of the tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Hamilton ended a 10-year drought by qualifying for state last season, but lost out in two matches. This year the Broncs came to Bozeman as the third seed from the Western A, and they face elimination again Friday at 10 a.m. against Polson.
“We kind of got a taste for it for the first time last year and they were really hungry to get back here this year and show everyone what we’ve got,” Hamilton coach Jordan Carver said. “They’ve worked really hard to get to this point.”
Pierce’s injury throws a wrench into the Broncs’ plans. They adjusted as well as they could on the fly Thursday, and Carver said the status of her junior hitter for Friday was still up in the air.
“I think we did a really good job of making some adjustments when we needed to,” Carver said. “We just have to be ready to go and continue with those adjustments and do what we need to do in our next couple of games.”
Avery Carlson had 11 kills and 11 digs to lead the Blue Ponies. Lizzi Haney also had 11 digs, while Molly Huse had 26 assists and Yelena Miller three blocks.
Jenna Guisinger led Hamilton with 11 digs. Aurie Duncan had five kills.
Billings Central 3, Polson 1
Fresh off a play-in match victory less than 24 hours before, two-time defending state champion Billings Central remained in win mode.
Ruby Gray had 12 kills, Kamryn Reinker added 11 and Alex Williams finished with nine to help the Rams beat Polson 25-9, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17 and advance into the second round.
As the fourth seed from the Eastern A, the Rams needed to play Corvallis, the Western A’s fifth seed, in a play-in match on Wednesday. Billings Central swept the Blue Devils to earn the eighth and final spot in the state tournament field.
The reward was a first-round match with Polson, back-to-back winners of the Western A divisional. But the Rams picked up where they left off the night before and had two set victories before the Pirates could respond.
Polson was led by Clara Todd’s nine kills and Lucy Violett’s 11 digs. The Pirates will play a 10 a.m. loser-out match on Friday.
Ally Foster added 28 kills and 12 digs for the Rams, who also received 12 digs from Emma Bohrer and 11 digs from Kaitlyn Foster.
