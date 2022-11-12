BOZEMAN — The Billings Central volleyball team was in perfect team-picture formation with seniors Alexa Williams, Ruby Gray and Ally Foster kneeling in front holding the Class A state championship trophy and surrounded by teammates and coaches.
Several camera frames were clicked off before it started to dawn on the players and coaches that they should be holding up three fingers. These Rams teams have been uniquely different the past three seasons, so it is easy to forget that they have, indeed, won three titles in a row.
The latest came Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse when the Rams held off Havre in a second championship match 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 after losing the first title match in four sets to the Blue Ponies.
“We worked so hard this season, I mean, our motto has been ‘believe and commit,’” said Foster, who was a libero for the Rams the past two seasons before switching to setter for her final season. “There’s been a lot of times where we’ve had to believe and commit and overcome some obstacles. So we are so excited and so relieved to have finished the way we did.”
Central with its third straight state title, 25-19. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/arWy5j6jQq— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) November 12, 2022
It’s the second year in a row that Central and Havre have duked it out for the title, and the second year in a row the programs have required two championship matches to decide things.
The Rams beat the Blue Ponies in Thursday’s second round, and that required Havre to work its way back to the title match. The Blue Ponies did that by winning two matches on Friday and then by beating Hardin in Saturday morning’s third place-match.
Then, behind 13 kills each from Kyanna Jarvis, Avery Carlson and Yelena Miller (who also had six blocks), the Blue Ponies forced a second championship match with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22 win.
But that was as good as it got for the Blue Ponies. They just couldn’t run with the Rams the second time around and took home the second-place trophy for the second year in a row.
“It’s hard to feel good about it when you know the girls really wanted to be on the winning end of it,” Havre coach Steph Huse said. “But there’s a lot of pride there, too. I told the girls we are a team full of athletes that play three sports in Havre, Montana.
“We don’t have club volleyball, we have high school volleyball, that’s what we are. The dedication that those kids put in amongst everything else they commit to is something that I hope — though they might not understand right now — but when they get older I hope they realize and feel proud of the fact that they’ve done that.”
Two years ago the Rams won a state title with five seniors, and last year they had eight. This season’s roster included a lot of new faces, with some of the familiar faces in new positions, like Foster, who had 62 assists and 40 digs in two championship matches. Gray didn’t play last year due to a knee injury. Only Williams was a true holdover, in a sense.
Injuries have also rattled the Rams this year — starting outside hitter Ryen Hadley suffered her own season-ending knee injury — and they were left dejected after finishing fourth at last weekend’s Eastern A tournament. That finish required Central to win a state play-in match on Wednesday just to qualify for the final field of eight.
Believe and commit.
“We just stuck together and we never gave up,” said Williams, who had 34 kills on the day, next-best behind teammate Kamryn Reinker’s 34.
Saturday’s title was not only the third in a row for the Rams, but their sixth in the last 14 seasons. They’ve also reached the title match each of the past seven years and haven’t finished worse than fourth at state since 2008.
Some things may change, like the names on the Rams’ roster, but other things remain the same.
“We went for one point at a time, one set at a time, one match at a time, and yeah, it’s pretty sweet we got three” titles in row, said Central coach Anita Foster, who has won a championship in each of her three seasons as head coach. “But we were focused on this one.
“I’m just so thankful. I feel very fortunate and very blessed to be in such a positive culture and program where I have support of parents, administration, and I’m surrounded by the best coaches that I trust completely and we have a special chemistry. I do feel like everyone makes Billings Central volleyball special, and I am so blessed to be a part of it.”
Hardin finishes third
The Havre and Hardin volleyball teams went five sets for the second time in their past three meetings, this time with a trip to the Class A state championship on the line.
Unlike the previous five-setter, the Blue Ponies emerged victorious, beating the Bulldogs 29-27, 20-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9 in a back-and-forth match at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Havre’s win sent the Blue Ponies to the state title match. For the Bulldogs, their loss meant they had to go home with the third-place trophy for the second time in the past three seasons.
“Obviously, at the end of the day, you want to win and a loss will always hurt,” Hardin coach Sarah Passes said. “There’s nothing I can do to take that hurt away from the girls. But I want them to be proud of what they’ve done this weekend.”
Ana Vizcarra is Hardin’s lone senior, so the Bulldogs can look at this season as a good foundation on what’s potentially to come. Passes believes that is the case.
“I think they gained a lot of confidence in themselves this year, and a lot of maturity,” she said. “We’ve done some things that hasn’t happened in Hardin in a long time. I think it’s the start of something good to come.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.