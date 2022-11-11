BOZEMAN — Ruby Gray’s serve hit the top of the net and then the volleyball clawed its way up and over, falling to the floor before anyone on the other side could make a real play for it.
And with that, two-time defending Class A champion Billings Central clinched its seventh consecutive trip to the state championship match with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-18 win over Hardin in the undefeated semifinal Friday.
“It’s really exciting, I’m really happy,” said Gray, a senior who missed last season due to a knee injury. “This is the best team we could possibly have my senior year, and I’m just really happy to be playing with all of them.”
Match point sent off a flurry of celebration on the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse court for the Rams, who, just less than a week ago, found themselves as the fourth seed following the Eastern A divisional.
Six days later, after winning a play-in match on Wednesday to even qualify for the state tournament, they’re poised with a chance to win their third title in a row.
“We were pretty down, to go into (divisionals) having won the conference (in the regular season) and then taking fourth, I’m not going to lie about that,” Rams coach Anita Foster said. “They definitely weren’t happy about it, but I think there was a quiet resolve that we have business to take care of and that we were capable.”
Friday was a rather business-like effort for the Rams. In the first two sets, especially, they rarely allowed the Bulldogs to get on scoring runs. Hardin made a run in the third set, closing to within 24-21 after trailing 23-18, but then came Gray’s match-ending ace.
The Rams ended up with 76 digs in the three sets, including 19 from Nathalia Arzubi, 18 from Kaitlyn Foster and 12 from Ally Foster, and the Bulldogs had just 26 kills, led my Makenna Torske’s six.
Hardin has just one senior on its roster, and coach Sarah Passes felt the “intense atmosphere” of the match might have given her team some trouble.
“I don’t think we were outplayed physically in the match, we struggled to get into our system tonight,” Hardin coach Sarah Passes said. “We had moments but couldn’t string it together consistently.”
Hardin took third place at state in 2020, and has already matched that. The Bulldogs play either Laurel or Havre Saturday morning at 10 a.m., with the winner of that match taking on the Rams for the title.
“The beauty of state is you have to be beaten twice and this team comes back stronger after a loss,” Passes said. “Tomorrow’s a new day.”
Alexa Williams had 15 kills and Kamryn Reinker added 11 to lead the Rams’ attack, which had 41 kills overall. Ally Foster also had 24 assists. Gray had seven kills and 2.5 blocks.
The Rams turned over a large portion of the roster after last year’s championship. That title took a more difficult turn; Central lost in a second-round match but won its next five to claim the title.
Now, with a relatively new cast of characters, the Rams are the last unbeaten team standing, which means whomever they play in Saturday’s championship match (scheduled for noon) will have to beat them twice.
“At the beginning of the season we knew it was going to be a challenge, having lost eight seniors last year,” coach Foster said. “But there was that quiet confidence, and they worked so hard to get to this point. I honestly think the way we’re playing right now, we have peaked at the state tournament. We have just one more to go.”
Friday’s loser-out matches
Havre 3, Stevensville 0: Havre eliminated Stevensville in loser-out action, leaving the final four teams in the field all from the Eastern A.
The Blue Ponies, last year’s state runner-up, won 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 behind 10 kills and four blocks from Yelena Miller. Molly Huse added 29 assists and two blocks and Avery Carlson led with 11 digs.
Daphne Engel led Stevensville with seven kills and eight digs. Sophie Berning had 15 assists.
Laurel 3, Polson 1: Seeking its first state-tournament trophy since 2012, Laurel kept those hopes alive with a 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 loser-out win over Polson.
Daeja Fike led Laurel’s attack with a triple-double of 12 kills, 13 assists and 16 digs. Sannah Windy Boy added 11 kills and Emma Timm had 21 assists. Jena Smith led the Locomotives with 22 digs and Maesa Bummer added 16 digs.
Polson was led by Samantha Rensvold’s 12 kills. Avery Starr added 31 assists, while Lucy Violett and Grace Simonich had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Stevensville 3, Ronan 0: Daphne Engel had 11 kills and 11 digs to help Stevensville sweep Ronan 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 in a loser-out match.
Sophie Berning added 30 assists and eight digs, while Shilo McLain Lampi and Tilli Danczyk contributed eight and seven kills, respectively. McLain Lampi and Danczyk both had two blocks.
Leina Ulutoa had eight kills, Margaret Cordova 10 digs and Seattle Chartraw 14 assists and two blocks to lead Ronan.
Polson 3, Hamilton 0: The two-time Western AA champion Pirates won 25-9, 25-13, 25-19 behind 10 kills and eight digs from Hannah Simpson, ending Hamilton’s season. Four players had two aces each as Polson served up 10 aces overall. Avery Starr had 27 assists, two aces, two blocks and six digs.
Aurie Duncan had eight of Hamilton’s 19 kills (Polson had 41), while Taryn Seale had 19 assists and nine digs.
