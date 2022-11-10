BOZEMAN — Two-time defending Class A state champion Billings Central and Hardin didn’t get a chance to face each other in the Eastern A Divisional last weekend.
They’ve got that chance now, with stakes that are much higher.
Both teams won second-round matches at the state tournament Thursday, with Billings Central topping Havre in four sets and Hardin taking out Laurel, also in four.
The Rams and Bulldogs will meet at 6 p.m. Friday in the undefeated semifinal. Billings Central is looking for its seventh straight trip to the championship, while Hardin, the third-place trophy winner in 2020, seeks its first title-match appearance since 2004.
Hardin 3, Laurel 1
The teams traded victories the first two sets before Hardin assumed control, walking away with a 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 win.
Both the third and fourth sets were back-and-forth affairs, but the Bulldogs made more plays down the stretch.
“They’re just honestly the best group to coach,” Hardin coach Sarah Passes said of her team. “They’re so gritty. They work hard and their chemistry is awesome, and I think anybody in the stadium today could see when they get fired up, they’re just so full of life. They just work so hard and make my job easy.”
Laurel was making its first state appearance since 2012. That’s the year the Locomotives won it all. They’ll have a longer road this year to repeat that performance, but all in all, coach Robin Taylor was pleased with the way her team acquitted itself after such a long tournament absence.
Laure won its first match of the day over Stevensville. They’ll start loser-out play 2 p.m. on Friday.
“The girls have been loving every second of it,” Taylor said. “And, I mean, they deserve to be here. We just made it a little harder on ourselves now, but we’ll come back hungry tomorrow, for sure.”
Carmen Pallone’s 13 kills led a trio of Bulldogs into double digits: MaKenna Torske added 11 kills and Mary Uffelman contributed 10. Torske added 14 digs and Aubrey Nedens 12, while Taiya Guptill dished out 40 assists.
Tanzy Fox paced Laurel with 11 kills and 14 digs. Daeja Fike (17) and Emma Timm (13) combined for 30 assists, while Jena Smith had 15 digs.
Billings Central and Hardin have played three times this season. They split their regular-season Southeast A conference matches, and the Rams took a three-setter from the Bulldogs at the Blocktoberfest tournament in Butte last month.
How this next one goes would be anybody’s guess.
“Last year we were pretty young and raw coming in here (at state) and went 1-2,” Passes said. “This year, I think it’s been a lot more composed, so I’m proud of them.”
Billings Central 3, Havre 1
Same place, same match. Billings Central didn’t want the same outcome.
The Rams reached the undefeated semifinal by beating Havre 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 in a second-round match.
The teams met in last year’s second round, too, with Havre coming out on top. And though the Rams raced all the way back over the next two days to claim their second title in a row, it required a lot of work. The Rams were hoping to save themselves some energy by winning this match this time.
“Coming into this game I told the girls it’s not very often you get to redeem something a year later, right?” Central coach Anita Foster said after the win. “So we kind of came into, OK, we want to win this. We want to do it for last year. We want to do it for last weekend. We wanted to do it for right now.”
The Rams were relegated to the fourth seed out of last weekend’s Eastern A, and needed to win a state play-in match on Wednesday to even get this far. But here they are, with several new players from a year ago, and having had to overcome some injuries that changed rotations and positions for some players.
“I think this team loves each other and we have a really special chemistry,” Foster said. “We had some ups and downs, but for the most part they’ve stuck together.”
Kamryn Reinker had 17 kills and four blocks to pace the Rams. Ruby Gray also had double-digit kills with 14, and she and Gracie Loveridge and Ally Foster had 2.5 blocks each. Alexa Williams and Foster contributed 21 digs each and Foster finished with 34 assists.
None of the sets came easy. Havre coach Stephanie Huse felt a break here or there for her Blue Ponies could have changed the overall outcome. The fourth was tied 23-23 before the Rams scored the final two points to clinch the match.
“It wasn’t like they were outplaying us, we were playing with them,” Havre coach Stephanie Huse said. “We were up at times, and then they came back … honestly, that’s the kind of how it goes in the Eastern A and how it goes when we see each other at the end of the year. It’s wonderful volleyball, it’s high competition volleyball and that what you want your girls playing.”
Havre had three players in double digits for kills: Avery Carlson (13), Kyanna Jarvis (11) and Yelena Miller (11). Molly Huse had 32 assists and 17 digs, and Carlson added 28 digs and Lizzi Haney 20 digs.
Hardin 3, Ronan 0
Ronan coach Lacy Phelan though her team was entering the state tournament on a high note.
The problem is, Ronan’s opponent, Hardin, was probably on a higher note. The Bulldogs defeated Ronan in three sets 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 giving teams from the Eastern A a four-match sweep over their Western A counterpart in the first round.
Phelan believed her team was prepared for its third-consecutive state appearance, but it simply didn’t pay off this match.
“We didn’t do very well during the season in general, record-wise, but the last couple of weeks we’ve been playing our best volleyball,” Phelan said. “I think we played hard, and did a lot of good things. We just had too many errors down the stretch.”
Hardin advanced to an 8 p.m. match Thursday against Eastern A rival Laurel. Ronan, meanwhile, will play a loser-out match at noon on Friday against Western A foe Stevensville.
Makenna Toske led Hardin with 10 kills and four blocks, and had eight digs, as well. Taiya Guptill finished with 25 assists and Macy Uffelman had 17 digs.
Ronan was led by Leina Ulutoa’s 16 kills and 15 digs. Seattle Chartraw contributed 22 assists and Kylee Kelch led with three blocks.
Phelan joked that seeing all the winner’s bracket matches populated by Eastern A teams didn’t sit well with her.
“I hate that the East won all the games today,” she said with a laugh. “But it is what it is. I guess we’ll just have a grudge match tomorrow and see who has enough guts to stick around.”
Laurel 3, Stevensville 1
Stevensville and Laurel are two of the teams unaccustomed to the glare the state volleyball tournament can place on teams. Stevensville hadn’t made the tournament field since 2017; Laurel’s last trip to Bozeman was the Locomotives’ Class A championship season in 2012.
Laurel handled the unfamiliar surroundings a bit better in their first-round meeting, beating the Yellowjackets 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20.
It was a tight match as the scores indicate. But Stevensville coach Jeff Mahler said he felt his team was overwhelmed somewhat by the circumstances of the big event.
“I feel like we definitely didn’t do our best,” he said. “These guys haven’t been here before and taking it all in, it looks a little bit big and they were having a hard time managing. So, yeah, not the performance I would have wanted, but when you’re not used to coming here you don’t know what you’re getting into.”
While Laurel advance to a second-round match later in the day, Stevensville had to regroup and prepare for a noon Friday loser-out match.
Daphne Engle had 17 kills and 18 digs for the Yellowjackets. Shelby Coleman added 10 kills, Sophie Berning 42 assists, and Shilo McClain and Berning had three blocks each.
Mahler, in his second season at Stevensville, said he’s hopeful his team will settle in after getting this first match out of the way.
“We’ve had a great season and when we play disciplined ball, we don’t try to do too much and we just do our jobs, things seem to go our way,” Mahler said. “If we can just go out there and do what we do, then whatever happens, happens.”
Laurel was led by Daeja Fike’s 10 kills, and she also added 22 assists. Sannah Windy Boy had nine kills and five blocks, while Jena Smith (15), Tanzy Fox (14) and Measey Bummer (13) all had double digits in digs. Emma Timm contributed 23 assists.
Havre 3, Hamilton 0
Playing last year’s Class A state runner-up in the first round of this year’s tournament was going to be no easy task.
Then the job for the Hamilton Broncs got a lot tougher when starting outside hitter Ellie Pierce went down with an injury just a few points into the match.
The Havre Blue Ponies proved to be too much for the Broncs and they forged a 25-17, 25-12, 25-13 win over Hamilton in the first round of the tournament.
Hamilton ended a 10-year drought by qualifying for state last season, but lost out in two matches. This year the Broncs came to Bozeman as the third seed from the Western A, and they face elimination again Friday at 10 a.m. against Polson.
“We kind of got a taste for it for the first time last year and they were really hungry to get back here this year and show everyone what we’ve got,” Hamilton coach Jordan Carver said. “They’ve worked really hard to get to this point.”
Pierce’s injury throws a wrench into the Broncs’ plans. They adjusted as well as they could on the fly Thursday, and Carver said the status of her junior hitter for Friday was still up in the air.
“I think we did a really good job of making some adjustments when we needed to,” Carver said. “We just have to be ready to go and continue with those adjustments and do what we need to do in our next couple of games.”
Avery Carlson had 11 kills and 11 digs to lead the Blue Ponies. Lizzi Haney also had 11 digs, while Molly Huse had 26 assists and Yelena Miller three blocks.
Jenna Guisinger led Hamilton with 11 digs. Aurie Duncan had five kills.
Billings Central 3, Polson 1
Fresh off a play-in match victory less than 24 hours before, Billings Central remained in win mode.
Ruby Gray had 12 kills, Kamryn Reinker added 11 and Alex Williams finished with nine to help the Rams beat Polson 25-9, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17 and advance into the second round.
As the fourth seed from the Eastern A, the Rams needed to play Corvallis, the Western A’s fifth seed, in a play-in match on Wednesday. Billings Central swept the Blue Devils to earn the eighth and final spot in the state tournament field.
The reward was a first-round match with Polson, back-to-back winners of the Western A divisional. But the Rams picked up where they left off the night before and had two set victories before the Pirates could respond.
Polson was led by Clara Todd’s nine kills and Lucy Violett’s 11 digs. The Pirates will play Hamilton in a 10 a.m. loser-out match on Friday.
Ally Foster added 28 kills and 12 digs for the Rams, who also received 12 digs from Emma Bohrer and 11 digs from Kaitlyn Foster.
