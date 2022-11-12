BOZEMAN — The Havre and Hardin volleyball teams went five sets for the second time in their past three meetings, this time with a trip to the Class A state championship on the line.
Unlike the previous five-setter, the Blue Ponies emerged victorious, beating the Bulldogs 29-27, 20-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9 in a back-and-forth match at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Havre’s win sent the Blue Ponies to the state title match. For the Bulldogs, their loss meant they had to go home with the third-place trophy for the second time in the past three seasons.
“Obviously, at the end of the day, you want to win and a loss will always hurt,” Hardin coach Sarah Passes said. “There’s nothing I can do to take that hurt away from the girls. But I want them to be proud of what they’ve done this weekend.”
Ana Vizcarra is Hardin’s lone senior, so the Bulldogs can look at this season as a good foundation on what’s potentially to come. Passes believes that is the case.
“I think they gained a lot of confidence in themselves this year, and a lot of maturity,” she said. “We’ve done some things that hasn’t happened in Hardin in a long time. I think it’s the start of something good to come.”
