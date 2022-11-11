BOZEMAN — Havre eliminated Stevensville Friday in loser-out action of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, leaving the final four teams in the field all from the Eastern A.
The Blue Ponies, last year’s state runner-up, won 25-20, 25-13, 25-16.
Havre moved on to play Laurel at 8 p.m. in the fourth-place match.
Laurel 3, Polson 1: Seeking its first state-tournament trophy since 2012, Laurel kept those hopes alive with a 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 loser-out win over Polson.
Daeja Fike led Laurel’s attack with a triple-double of 12 kills, 13 assists and 16 digs. Sannah Windy Boy added 11 kills and Emma Timm had 21 assists. Jena Smith led the Locomotives with 22 digs and Maesa Bummer added 16 digs.
Polson was led by Samantha Rensvold’s 12 kills. Avery Starr added 31 assists, while Lucy Violett and Grace Simonich had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Stevensville 3, Ronan 0: Daphne Engel had 11 kills and 11 digs to help Stevensville sweep Ronan 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 in a loser-out match.
Sophie Berning added 30 assists and eight digs, while Shilo McLain Lampi and Tilli Danczyk contributed eight and seven kills, respectively. McLain Lampi and Danczyk both had two blocks.
Leina Ulutoa had eight kills, Margaret Cordova 10 digs and Seattle Chartraw 14 assists and two blocks to lead Ronan.
Polson 3, Hamilton 0: The two-time Western AA champion Pirates won 25-9, 25-13, 25-19 behind 10 kills and eight digs from Hannah Simpson, ending Hamilton’s season. Four players had two aces each as Polson served up 10 aces overall. Avery Starr had 27 assists, two aces, two blocks and six digs.
Aurie Duncan had eight of Hamilton’s 19 kills (Polson had 41), while Taryn Seale had 19 assists and nine digs.
