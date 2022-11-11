BOZEMAN — Polson topped Hamilton in three sets Friday morning in loser-out action of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The two-time Western AA champion Pirates won 25-9, 25-13, 25-19 behind 10 kills and eight digs from Hannah Simpson. Four players had two aces each as Polson served up 10 aces overall. Avery Starr had 27 assists, two aces, two blocks and six digs.
Aurie Duncan had eight of Hamilton’s 19 kills (Polson had 41), while Taryn Seale had 19 assists and nine digs.
Polson advanced to play Laurel at 2 p.m. in another loser-out match.
