BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets in a Saturday matchup at the Maroon Activities Center.
The patient Yellowjackets were able to move the ball around well, take advantage of opportunities given to them, and sweep the Maroons, three games to none.
The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-17, and 25-23.
Stevensville’s rotating front line of Tilli Danczyk, Daphne Engel, Lexy Perez, and Shilo Lampi combined for 41 kills throughout three games.
Sophie Berning had 38 assists and 35 digs, and Emmy Kopsa added for the Yellowjackets.
Stevensville took the opening two games with solid play around the court.
In the third game, the Maroons found themselves in a 10-5 hole before Maycee Anderson and Ella Moodry dug out a couple of volleys to keep plays alive. Central put together a 10-5 run of their own to tie the game at 15-15.
“Libero Macy Anderson did a great job for us back there,” Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said.
The Maroons had a pair of two-point leads late before the Yellowjackets finished the match on a 5-1 run.
Anderson finished the match with 13 digs for the Maroons. Moodry had 11 digs and five kills. Mia Keeley had 15 assists, and Brooke Badovinac had four blocks, four kills, three digs, and one ace. Mollie Drew had seven digs, four kills, and two aces.
“We have a couple of rotations we need to work on,“ Hancock said. “I felt like the whole rhythm of our game was off today, and our front line was not as strong as it could be. We must get back to practice before our Thursday match in Dillon.”
