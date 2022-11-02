BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman has asked Sydney Pierce to do so much more, and the junior middle has responded.
The 6-foot-4 Pierce has done a little more of this and a little more of that so well that in the wake of injuries taking out two of the team’s starters, the top-ranked Golden Bears (23-1) have simply plowed forward.
Of course, others have stepped up their presence as well, across the board. It’s been the extra contributions from Pierce, though, that has made Grossman “super proud.”
When knee injuries took down outside hitters Sidney Streiff (out for the season) and Kourtney Grossman (still questionable), Grossman asked Pierce to not only be a middle hitter, but be an outside hitter at times, as well. On defense, she has to potentially block three areas of the court and then, in transition, scurry to one of the pins to potentially take a set there. Pierce has also become a six-rotation player, meaning she has to help cover the corners in the back row.
“I just told her you’re going to have to work hard and you’re going to have to work hard every play,” Grossman said. “You don’t get to take a play off. I just told her it’s going to be hard, and I feel like she really has embraced that.”
Pierce’s production certainly shows that. Her kills per set, starting for the week of Sept. 27 and running through the end of the regular season, has gone from 4.43 to 4.25 to 4.35 to 4.48 to 4.63 to 5.00 to 4.90. She averages nearly a full kill more than the next-closest hitter, that being Bozeman Gallatin’s Karsen Breeding at 3.92 per set.
By asking Pierce to also hit from a more difficult position on the outside, Pierce’s attack percentage — the higher the percentage, the more successful a player is at putting the ball down — has decreased. Sets to a middle hitter are usually more consistent than to outside hitters, which sometimes leaves those players scrambling or adjusting to try to get a kill.
Pierce’s hitting percentage went from .500 on Oct. 3 to .394 going into this weekend’s Eastern AA Divisional in Belgrade, and Grossman knows her request of Pierce is to blame.
“She does have a high hitting percentage, but I feel like us asking her to go in that one rotation and hit outside, I do feel like it has dropped her hitting percentage,” Grossman said. “But it doesn’t mean that she’s tackled it with any less vim or vigor than she does. It’s a challenge I gave her and she’s done it and we’re working hard at it. It’s something new and something different for her, for sure, to try and figure out, but she’s been up for the challenges I give her all along the way.”
Project’s very long day
Huntley Project put in a full work shift Friday at the 4B District tournament in Red Lodge.
The defending Class B state champion Red Devils played 17 sets over four consecutive matches and were on the court for more than eight hours, expending every ounce of energy to win the tournament title.
After losing a four-setter to Shepherd in the undefeated semifinal to start its day, Project went back on the court after a short break and defeated Red Lodge in a sweep. Then, needing to beat Shepherd twice in the championship, Project did just that, winning 3-0 in the first match and 3-1 in the second.
Project’s day began shortly after 3 p.m., and longtime Project coach Iona Stookey said that when she walked into the locker room following the final match the clock read 11:11 p.m.
“Well, our motto is, ‘hustle, hit, never quit,’ and so, yeah, they did that,” Stookey said Tuesday. “Both teams were exhausted. But I just have to compliment both teams, because both of us just didn’t quit.”
As an example of that hustle, Stookey said Kirra Ban had 577 digs in the 17 sets. That’s an average of 34 digs per set, and no matter how you slice it, quite the day’s work.
Stookey said her team refueled between matches with sports drinks and fruit. She said coming from the loser’s side to win the district title not only showed the grit of her team, but the emphasis players put on winning district championships even though both teams had already qualified for the divisional tournament.
“I have to give both teams credit, because there were times where we’re both just crawling on the floor trying to dig a ball,” Stookey said. “It was tough on both teams and I don’t know who would have won if that (second championship) would have gone to a fifth set. Both teams gave everything they had, and it was probably some of the best volleyball I’ve seen in a long time, even though we were both extremely exhausted.”
A banner year for Shepherd?
Hanging in the Shepherd High School gymnasium are banners that signify what years each sports program qualified for their respective state tournaments.
The last year added to the volleyball banner was 1993. This year’s Fillies are determined to change that.
Their second-place finish at last week’s 4B tournament was a first step, but the Fillies know things don’t get much easier this weekend at the Southern B Divisional in Manhattan. The Southern B is always a mini-state tournament of sorts, and though four teams will qualify for state out of the divisional, Shepherd isn’t taking anything for granted.
“The list of teams in the Southern B Divisional is mind-blowing,” Shepherd’s sixth-year coach Danielle Robison said. “Townsend’s phenomenal, of course Huntley Project … it’s just they’re all good, quality teams. So if we’re going to compete, we’re going to have to come in with confidence this weekend and I know that we will. But it’s going to be tough.”
Robison said her team gained an added measure of confidence when it defeated Project in last week’s unbeaten semifinal at the 4B. Though the Red Devils bounced back to win the district’s top seed, Shepherd’s decades-in-the-making victory over Class B’s most dominant program did wonders for morale.
Robison said no one in Shepherd could readily recall the last time Shepherd beat Project in volleyball.
“We came to the conclusion it’s been 15 to 20 years,” Robison said.
Here’s betting that’s a conservative estimate. Either way, with six returning starters — five of them seniors — the Fillies are eager to add to their banner by earning a top-4 spot and state-tournament berth this weekend. Robison said the shadow that banner casts is more positive than negative.
“That’s kind of been the goal, and how close they are to getting that number up on the banner after the district tournament is totally motivating them to go into this weekend,” Robison said. “So I don’t think it’s pressure for them. I think they’re over the pressure. I think now it’s confidence and just determination to do that.”
Locomotives getting on track?
There are plenty of storylines to go around at this year’s Eastern A tournament in Sidney.
Can Havre remain undefeated? Can two-time defending state champion Billings Central win its fifth divisional title in the past six seasons? Can Lockwood, in its second season of being a varsity program, qualify for its first state tournament?
Another subplot involves the Laurel Locomotives, a program that hasn’t qualified for the state tournament since it won it the Class A championship in 2012. The Locomotives are right in the mix this season, having finished third in the Southeast A under first-year coach Robin Taylor.
The program has seen a carousel of coaches come and go since that championship season, and Taylor, who had been a volunteer coach on some of those staffs, said one of the first challenges was convincing the players this latest group of coaches was in it for the long haul.
The coaches, Taylor said, needed to build the players’ trust and convince them that the staff had one goal in mind: To better the program, and not build a system that catered to individual players.
“To be honest, from the first day of practice to yesterday’s practice, the girls have grown leaps and bounds,” Taylor said Tuesday, “and I feel have 100% bought into what I’m trying to turn this program into.”
The bulk of the Locomotives roster is made up of juniors, with three seniors and two sophomores rounding it out. The team opened the season with losses to Havre, last year’s state runner-up, and Hardin, but then went on a run that saw them win eight of its next nine. One of those wins avenged that earlier loss to Hardin.
As the wins started to pile up, so has the enthusiasm and excitement around the program, Taylor said. The season ended last week for the sub-varsity players, and Taylor said players were already asking about open gyms and the start of the club season.
“I wasn’t in the (coaching) mix every single year in the past, but to have there still be excitement when this season’s over, you know, that’s all I can ask for as a coach,” Taylor said. “That means they enjoyed the season. They were competitive, they were successful and they’re wanting to get back in and work.”
Of course, there’s still work to be done for the varsity. The top three teams from the Eastern A tournament qualify for the state tournament, while the team that finishes fourth will need to win a play-in match to get to Bozeman. That match, to be played against the fifth-place team from the Western A tournament, will be held on the Wednesday before the state tournament and will be played in Livingston.
Taylor believes her Locomotives can be one of those teams that finds itself among the final eight and playing at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
“That has been a goal, we talk about it at the end of every single practice,” she said. “I definitely think that is on everyone’s mind. But also, as a coach, I always try to have them focus on just one game at a time, taking one practice at a time.
“But at the end of the day, yes, that is their goal, to make it to state. And, to be honest, to place at state, and I don’t think that’s far-fetched.”
