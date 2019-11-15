BOZEMAN - In their first round match of the Class AA state volleyball tournament, the Helena High Bengals jumped out a 2-0 lead against Billings Senior.
Only the Bengals weren't able to seal the deal and wound up falling to Broncs 3-2. But Friday, when Helena High got in a similar spot against Butte High inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in loser-out action, there were no such problems.
This time around, Helena was able to complete the sweep, eliminating the Bulldogs after a 3-0 win by the scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21.
Liz Heuiser had a standout performance for the Bengals, registering 16 kills and six blocks. Emily Feller added 31 assists, as well as an ace. Haydin Henschel added 16 digs.
Brooke McGrath had eight kills to pace the Bulldogs. Trisha Ericson also contributed with 12 digs and an ace.
The Bengals will be back in action at 4 p.m against Billings West.
Bozeman 3, Missoula Sentinel 1
The second day of the Class AA state tournament is all about survival, especially in the early loser-out action and Friday, the first team to survive was Bozeman.
The Hawks took on Missoula Sentinel in a win-or-go-home matchup and the Class AA runner-up from 2018 earned themselves another match with a 3-1 win by the scores 25-12, 19-25, 26-24 and 25-23.
Sasha Hathaway was stellar for the Hawks as she notched team highs in kills and aces with 19 and five respectively. Kamryn Larson also managed 12 kills.
Jo Jo Radick contributed with 11 kills and two aces as well for the Hawks who got 50 assists from Emma Fox. The senior also notched an ace on match point.
Sheridan Schweyen led Missoula Sentinel with nine kills. Sierra Dennison also managed five blocks.
Bozeman will play at 2 p.m. against Billings Senior; Missoula Sentinel has been eliminated.
