GREAT FALLS – Just about any other year, a 15-2 record to start the season would be celebrated as an historic accomplishment for a high school volleyball program.
But since CMR’s two losses represent TWICE as many defeats as the team suffered the last two years, the Rustlers have flown a bit under the Class AA radar.
But not coach Patrick Hiller’s radar.
“Did I think we would be 15-2 with wins at both Bozeman and Gallatin?” Hiller said this week after practice, before answering his own question: “I wouldn’t have guessed it, especially as good as the Eastern Division is this year.”
Coming off last year’s 31-0 record, which produced the school’s first state AA championship since 2000, a significant rebuild seemed likely. The Rustlers had to replace two of the best players in state history – Lauren Lindseth and Tennison Hiller – who between them earned seven all-state awards.
But behind the solid play of senior middle blocker Lexi Thornton and several other experienced athletes, the Rustlers have climbed to No. 3 in the latest Class AA rankings, just behind once-beaten Billings Senior and Billings West. Both of CMR's losses came against those schools, who are both 16-1.
“The last two years, we count could on Tenni and Lolo to make the right plays every night and provide great leadership,” Hiller said. “This year, I would say that as Lexi goes, we go.”
Thornton, who ranked No. 1 in the state last season in attack percentage, currently is No. 3 in that category at .345. She’s also among the leaders in kills per set, blocks per set (second) and points per set.
“Lexi probably has three times as many attempts this year because we go to her more often,” Hiller said. “So those numbers are impressive.”
Thornton isn’t exactly an overnight success, of course. She and teammate Averey Stuff both earned all-state honors a year ago. But she agrees her role has changed this season, on and off the court.
“We all thought we could be good again because we had a strong group coming back,” Thornton said. “I feel good about the way we’ve played so far and we can get better.
“I’ve had to show more leadership this year because I’m a senior and we don’t have Tenni and Lauren around.”
Hiller said Thornton has stepped up her leadership skills.
“Lexi is much more vocal and is showing more emotion on the court,” he said. “That’s what we need her to be.”
The Rustlers have several other players who rank among the top 10 in AA statistical categories. Stuff is fourth in assists per set; Ella Cochran is sixth in aces per set; Norah Allen is fifth in assists per set.
In team statistics, the Rustlers rank in the top three in kills, assists, aces and points.
The Rustlers face a major test this weekend when they travel to Billings to face Skyview and Senior. The Senior Broncs offer the biggest challenge, said Thornton.
“Senior has a really big block and their setter is good at finding holes,” she said.
Hiller, who has coached at several programs in Montana over the past 25 years, said he’s never seen such dominance in one conference.
“In matchups between the East and West this year, in crossovers and nonleague matches, there have been 80 matches and the East has a 67-13 record,” he said. “That’s the most lopsided I’ve ever seen it. I guess if you make it out of the Eastern AA playoffs you’ll have a good chance at state.”
Thornton, who also plays basketball and competes in several track and field events, said she’s unsure about her volleyball future.
“I’m just going to wait and see what’s available,” said Thornton, who’s an excellent student. “I don’t have anything official concerning offers.”
