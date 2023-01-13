CHICAGO — Rylee Kogolshak of State AA champion Billings Senior is the Gatorade Montana Volleyball Player of the Year.
Kogolshak is the eighth winner of the prestigious award to be chosen from Senior, Gatorade announced in a press release Friday.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Kogolshak as Montana’s best high school volleyball player. She is also a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
The 5-foot-10 senior setter led the Broncs (28-5) to the program’s first Class AA state championship since 2014 this past season. Kogolshak was the team’s catalyst throughout 2022, tallying 962 assists, 269 digs, 71 blocks, 61 kills and 53 aces. She was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Year and was a first-team All-State selection for the second consecutive season.
Kogolshak has volunteered locally on behalf of a food pantry, the Montana Marathon and as a local youth volleyball, coach the Gatorade press release stated.
“What she did for her team this year was just incredible,” said Helena coach Lindsey Day in the news release. “She’s super-athletic, reads the court well and is a calm presence on the floor. She runs their offense well and gets the ball to the right girl at the right time.”
Kogolshak maintains a 3.82 grade-point average. She has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Montana State University Billings in the fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.