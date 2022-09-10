BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team will hold its annual Military, Police and Fireman Appreciation Night on Thursday at the Golden Dome.

The Golden Bears’ varsity match against Great Falls is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Fans with a military, police or firefighter ID will be admitted free. All proceeds will be donated to local military, police, fire and VFW organizations.

The night will feature a 50/50 drawing, raffle baskets and a bake sale.

