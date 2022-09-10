Butte Volleyball Backline

 TONY ADAMS

BUTTE - Less than 24 hours after they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Kalispell Flathead Bravettes at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym, the Butte Bulldogs hosted the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack.

As hard as the Bulldogs fought back from a handful of deficits, the Wolfpack swept Butte, three games to none.

The scores of the match were 25-22, 25-11 and 25-20.

Butte faced the teeth of a Wolfpack front line showed their will early. Kenedee Moore, Sarah Downs, Kaylee Fant and Madeline Davis combined for numerous blocks, as Glacier grabbed a 9-3 lead in the opening game.

Back-to-back aces by Laura Rosenleaf and an ace by Jaycee Cleveland propelled the Bulldogs along on a 12-6 stretch to tie the game at 15-15.

Butte had a two-point lead when Glacier closed out the opening game with five consecutive points.

The Wolfpack broke a 1-1 tie in the second game with seven straight points, highlighted by Davis’ thunderous kill.

After Butte broke serve, Glacier finished the game on a 17-9 stretch to take a two games to none lead.

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third game before the Bulldogs mounted a 9-4 run, with Rosenleaf having serves back-to-back aces and Averie Olsen had a pair of attacks to tie the game at 9-9.

The score was tied 13-13 when Glacier pulled away with 12-7 sprint to close out the match.

Butte travels to Missoula on Thursday to take on Big Sky. Glacier will take on Helena Capital on Sept. 17.

