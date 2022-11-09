BILLINGS — In the past decade, 20 schools have won 40 of the available state volleyball championships.

Class C has had six state champions since 2012, with Gardiner’s run from 2012-14 leading the way. Only Belt (2016, 2018) has won more than one in the previous 10 seasons.

Thanks to Huntley Project’s domination of Class B, that classification has seen just four teams wear the crown in the last 10 years: The Red Devils have six of them in that span. Red Lodge (2015-16), Forsyth (2014) and Joliet (2020) were the other winners.

From 2012 to 2015, Class A had a different champion each year. Overall, though, five teams have claimed titles, with Billings Central netting four first-place finishes. The others: Laurel (2012), Corvallis (2013, 2019), Belgrade (2014) and Columbia Falls (2015-16).

And in Class AA, Helena Capital’s three-year reign from 2018-20 and back-to-back titles from Billings Senior in (2013-’14) and Missoula Sentinel (2016-’17) left room for just two more title-holders, Bozeman in 2015 and Great Falls CMR last year.

Which teams will add to these storylines this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman? Here’s a quick look at each classification:

Class AA

2021 state champion: Great Falls CMR

2022 field: Billings Senior (23-4), Billings West (26-1), Bozeman Gallatin (20-8), CMR (22-6), Helena (22-5), Missoula Big Sky (7-21), Missoula Hellgate (8-19), Missoula Sentinel (18-10).

Storyline: Two teams occupied the top two spots in the coach’s poll for much of the season, and they both hail from Billings. West was the initial choice before Senior topped the Golden Bears in their first meeting of the season. The Broncs then had their time at the top until West won the return match, and the Bears have been there ever since. West and Senior finished second and third respectively at last year’s state tournament, so it’s been no surprise both teams are near the top again.

The balance of power has mostly resided in the East this year, in fact. The top-four teams in the polls have been from the Eastern AA pretty much all season (CMR, Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin occupying spots 3 and 4 at various times), with only Western AA champ Helena (17-0 against teams from its conference) breaking the stranglehold at No. 5. We’ll see if that sort of Eastern domination holds throughout this weekend. West, Senior, CMR and Sentinel are making return trips to state. Gallatin qualified for the first time in its short school history, while Big Sky makes its first appearance since 2007. Hellgate’s last trip came in 2018, and Helena last appeared in ’19.

2022 Class AA state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Montana State University

Class A

2021 state champion: Billings Central

2022 field: Billings Central, Corvallis, Hamilton, Hardin, Havre, Laurel, Polson, Ronan, Stevensville

Storyline: Hardin and Polson enter the tournament as the division champions. Hardin won its first Eastern A title since 2005; Bulldogs coach Sarah Passes was a senior on that team. Polson, meanwhile, repeated as the Western A champ. The Pirates did it in clutch fashion, too, beating Hamilton in five sets in the undefeated semifinal. Polson then defeated Stevensville in five sets for the title.

The classification experimented with a nine-team field last season, but this year switched to a play-in match the night before the state tournament between the East’s fourth seed (Billings Central) and the West’s fifth seed (Corvallis) to fill out the eight-team bracket.

Whomever wins between Billings Central and Corvallis would join Hamilton, Hardin, Havre, Polson and Ronan as repeat teams in the final field of eight. Laurel makes the trip to Bozeman for the first time since 2012, when the Locomotives won it all. Stevensville last made a trip to Bozeman in 2017.

Havre, last season’s state runner-up, had an undefeated regular season, but the Blue Ponies lost their first two matches of the year at divisionals. Both were to Hardin, in the undefeated semifinal and then again in the championship.

2022 Class A state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Montana State University

Class B

2021 state champion: Huntley Project

2022 field: Bigfork, Choteau, Colstrip, Glasgow, Huntley Project, Shepherd, Thompson Falls, Townsend.

Storyline: The Red Devils earned coach Iona Stookey her record 13th state title last season. Then many of those players graduated. But Project being Project, the Red Devils remade themselves and enter the tournament as one of the favorites once again. Project had one regular-season loss until Yellowstone County rival Shepherd took a match from the Red Devils at the District 4B tournament, though the Devils eventually came back to win the tourney title. A week later the Fillies qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 1993, losing to the Red Devils in the traditionally strong Southern B championship match. In the last three weeks, Huntley Project and Shepherd have faced off six times with three of those coming in tournament championships. Both are on opposite sides of the bracket so keep an eye out to see if they meet again come Friday or Saturday.

Choteau, Glasgow, Townsend (last season’s third-place team) and Thompson Falls join Project as returning teams. Colstrip played in the 2020 state tournament in Shelby (that’s when tournaments where shipped to four separate sites due to COVID), while Bigfork is making its first and final appearance as a Class B team. The Valkyries qualified for the Class A state tournament in 2005 and are slated to move back up in 2023.

Choteau ran through the Northern B by losing just one set in four matches, and qualified for state for the 17th time in the combined state tournament era, which dates back to 2004. That trails only Project’s 19 appearances for Class B programs.

Thompson Falls had to dig deep for its Western B title. The Blue Hawks had a five-set win over Anaconda in the second round, lost to Bigfork in four sets in the undefeated semifinal, but then rallied to beat Anaconda again and Bigfork in two championship matches to earn the Western crown.

2022 Class B state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Montana State University

Class C

2021 state champion: Manhattan Christian

2022 field: Belt, Bridger, Chinook, Circle, Manhattan Christian, Roy-Winifred, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Twin Bridges

Storyline: It’s one of those years where there is large turnover in the tournament field. Manhattan Christian and Bridger are back in the fold, and they are the last two state champions. Bridger won the 2020 title in Malta. Roy-Winifred was also in the field last season and finished in fourth place.

Belt is back after a two-year absence, while Circle, which for a while was making regular state appearances, returns for the first time since 2016. Chinook makes its first showing since 2015 and Twin Bridges ended a drought that went back to 2006. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale is making its tournament debut, though Saco-Hinsdale made the field in 2008.

The four division winners didn’t have much difficulty winning their tourneys. Bridger didn’t drop a set in winning the South; West champion Manhattan Christian lost just one set; in winning the East, Circle ran through the divsional tournament losing just two sets after qualifying as the second seed from 2C; and Belt lost just three sets in the North, though the Huskies did need five sets to beat Chinook in the undefeated semifinal.

Although there will be new faces compared to last year, that doesn't mean these teams are inexperienced. All but two (Roy-Winifred and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale) have won titles in their histories and look to add to their legacies this weekend.