BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs celebrated their Senior Night and hosted the Helena Capital Bruins in a thrilling match at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday night.
These teams last faced off in September in Helena and Capital defeated Butte, 3-2.
The rematch was just as close, as the Bruins came back to earn another 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs.
The scores of the match were 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 29-27 and 15-12.
It was extremely tight early, with the two squads trading points in the first game. The Bulldogs trailed 12-11 but went on an 8-2 scoring run to take the lead 19-14. From there, Butte finished strong to take a 1-0 lead.
The second game started evenly-matched as well. After going back-and-forth early, Capital led 10-9. Butte answered with another huge scoring run, this time 8-3, to take a 17-12 lead. The Bulldogs went on to win the game and take a 2-0 lead.
In the last ever home match for the Butte seniors, they played a crucial role in the early success.
Averie Olsen, Camille Kautzman and Laura Rosenleaf each made major contributions to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
Olson and Rosenleaf controlled the net from their middle blocker positions and Kautzman was diving all over the court defensively.
“Our seniors have been great all season. They have changed the culture of our volleyball team,” Butte head coach Shane Jorgenson said.
Despite Butte’s efforts, the tides turned in the third game.
The Bulldogs led 20-13 and looked to be on their way to a sweep. Capital kept chipping away and closed the game on a 12-1 scoring run to cut the deficit to 2-1.
In the ensuing game, Capital found themselves in another hole as they trailed 20-16 and called a timeout.
The timeout proved to be effective as Capital went on a 6-1 scoring run to take a 22-21 lead. Neither team could edge out the other, with both squads having game-point opportunities. The intensity was palpable, and Capital found a way to earn a 29-27 win to force a decisive fifth game.
Capital seniors Kayla Almquist and Kaitlyn Haller came up clutch in the comeback effort, each with kills that the Bulldogs couldn’t defend.
In the final game, Capital was riding a ton of momentum and they did not let go.
After being down 2-0 and trailing late in both the third and fourth games, Capital won the fifth game 15-12 to win the match 3-2.
Butte travels to play Helena in their final regular season match on Saturday.
