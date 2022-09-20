BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Helena Bengals in a rowdy Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
In an early round of twists and turns, Helena found their rhythm and took advantage of the Bulldogs' errors to sweep Butte on their home floor.
The scores of the match were 25-23, 25-12, and 25-17.
Jaycee Cleveland led off the match with an ace and helped stake Butte to an early 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs led 5-2 when the Bengals scored four straight points, with Alex Bullock's back-to-back aces having capped the run.
Two kills by Laura Roseleaf helped boost the Bulldogs to a 6-1 run, as Butte led 14-11. The three-point lead was Butte's largest of the match.
The teams went back and forth before a pair of errors by Butte allowed the Bengals to retake the lead. Helena then hung on for the two-point win to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
"I felt like we had a hard time getting into a rhythm in that first game," Helena head coach Lindsay Day said. "We had many hitting errors and not executing like I know they can."
"Helena is a good team. However, we made 29 unforced errors," Butte head coach Shane Jorgensen said. "We made 14 in the first game alone. We have been working hard to reduce the number of errors. That was the difference in the match."
Helena found their rhythm from the opening point of the second game on. The Bengals jumped to a 5-0 lead, forcing Jorgensen to call a timeout to refocus the Bulldogs. Danee Lieberg punctuated the run on an ace coming out of the break for Helena.
A kill by Cleveland and service ace by Maddie Luedtke worked the Bulldogs back to within four points. However, the Bengals countered with a closing run of 11-2 to take the second game by 13 points.
"I was proud of what they did in the second set," Day said. "They came back and controlled the pace of the game."
The third game started with the teams splitting the first eight points.
Helena spread the ball around their side of the court and deposited kill shots into tight spaces on the Bulldogs' side, including an impressive back corner kill by Emma Stilson.
As the Bulldogs continued to work, the Bengals led by as many as eight points in the final game. Helena closed the match with several blocks and kills within the last ten points. Makenzie Jackson picked up two aces within the Bengals' final four points to clinch the victory.
"We have a good number of weapons," Day said. "I have several great players that can put the ball away. We are very easily balanced on offense. That makes it tough on teams."
Helena's front-line dominated play over the final two games. Jorgensen's mission over the next few days is to get Butte's front line more aggressive in blocking.
"Our front line played good, but we have to work on blocking," Jorgensen said. "That's one of the keys we have been working on over the last week. We are a little slow in the front, working so hard on passing this year that we kind of let that go. We have to get to the point where we are blocking. That way, it can set up our back row that has been playing well."
