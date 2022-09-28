HELENA — The Bear’s Den will be rocking Thursday night when Capital hosts Helena High in this season’s first installment of crosstown volleyball.
It’s a matchup that pits two teams at different places developmentally against one another.
The Bengals are undefeated in Western AA play and are anchored by Lauren Heuiser, Alex Bullock, Kim Feller and others. Helena High has its sights set on a deep run in the state playoffs, while Capital undergoes a bit of a rebuilding year under first-year head coach Katie Clement.
Nevertheless, the Bruins have won three out of their last four – all conference matches – to put a winless start to the season in the rearview mirror.
First serve is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m.
Helena High – 9-3 overall, 6-0 Western AA (first)
Final undefeated team in Western AA play
Head coach – Lindsey Day
The Bengals are playing with plenty of confidence right now, and for good reason. Helena High is one of only two undefeated (in conference play) teams in Class AA.
Still, Thursday presents a game and an atmosphere like the Bengals haven’t faced yet this season, so playing as close to error-free as possible will be important.
“Composure is obviously huge,” Day said. “We all know that going into a crosstown rivalry – it’s always a big game, which is what makes it so special and fun for the kids. Going in, we know that we have to take care of things on our side of the net and try to eliminate unforced errors.”
The Bengals are stacked with offensive weapons.
Heuiser is an all-state talent, while Bullock and Makenzie Jackson provide plenty of power on the outside.
Feller, Helena High’s senior setter, is at the center of everything and enjoying a good season.
“I just think Kim [Feller] is doing a nice job running our offense,” Day said. “She sees the court really well and then I like our offensive threat. I feel like we have a lot of girls, offensively, who can get the job done, which makes it really tough defensively for teams.”
“I have some really good back-row players who have a real gritty mentality and are feisty competitors all-around.”
Helena High has already been pushed to the brink of defeat by a conference opponent, most notably Kalispell Flathead, and triumphed.
Crosstown always seems to bring the best out of both teams, and while the Bengals will surely have their good moments on Thursday, it will be about how they respond to their bad moments that will define the match.
“The crosstown atmosphere is what the girls practice for year-round, so it’s always a fun environment and pretty special for the kids,” Day said. “I think our girls are definitely excited about the match.”
Helena Capital – 3-9 overall, 3-3 Western AA (tied for third)
Won three of last four matches overall
Head coach – Katie Clement
The Bruins turned their season around with a couple victories over Kalispell teams two weeks ago and now they’re looking for a signature win.
Clement said her team has continued to plug away on basic skills and improve through film study of opponents.
They’re also coming together as a team.
“I think a lot of it is how the girls have started to play together as a team and less as individuals,” Clement said of the recent success. “I think that’s a hard thing to make happen, they have to do that. They have to be willing to go out and play games as a team for the betterment of the team.”
Learning how to win and finish matches is a skill this Bruin team is picking up through drilling late-situations in practice and in-game experience.
“It’s just getting the girls to not relax,” Clement said. “We struggle a little bit in third sets, especially if we won the first two sets. It’s just getting them to have that mindset that the game isn’t done, nobody is gonna hand it to you, and you still have to work for it.”
Nyeala Herndon and Kayla Almquist are some of the veterans on this Capital squad, and the Bruins have also received production from Darby Martin, Riley Chandler and Taylor Ferretti.
“The strength of the team is how well they work together,” Clement said. “They all have their own strengths and they have their own weaknesses, but they have done a fantastic job of playing to each other’s strengths and being there to help or backup the weaknesses.”
Clement said passing the ball well will be key to her team’s success Thursday night. When the Bruins do that and communicate, they can run offense and overcome mistakes more efficiently.
For Clement, Thursday will represent her first crosstown match as Capital’s head coach, an atmosphere she’s experienced as a player, but never solely from the sideline.
A win over Helena High, Clement said, would help Capital realize what they’re capable of as a team and set the Bruins up for a strong second half of the season.
“Helena High is sitting No. 1 in our conference right now and to be able to beat them would be a huge confidence-booster,” Clement said. “Something that we could definitely use to move forward as we finish out the second half of our conference matches and get ready for divisionals and state.”
