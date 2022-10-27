Lauren Heuiser vs. Sentinel

Helena High's Lauren Heuiser paced the Bengals with 11 kills in Thursday night's 3-1 victory over Missoula Sentinel.

HELENA — Cheers erupted from Helena High’s locker room shortly after the Bengals’ 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20) victory over Missoula Sentinel Thursday night.

The victory moved Helena High one step closer to an undefeated conference season (not happened since 2009), but perhaps more importantly, it allowed the Bengals to lock up the West’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming divisional tournament.

“We knew going in it was going to be a battle – Sentinel is a good team,” Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. “I liked the sense of urgency, though, that the girls played with. They knew what was on the line. I liked how they stepped up. We didn’t let those lows get too low on the court.”

“We definitely didn't have a perfect match, but they were able to regroup in those moments.”

Many of those “low” moments came in the third set.

The Bengals – already up 2-0 – clung to a 19-16 third-set advantage, until an Olivia Huntsinger kill and Ava Kellenberg ace helped tie it at 20-20.

Kim Feller’s drop shot kill put Helena High four points away from claiming a victory in straight sets, but Sentinel reeled off five straight points to stave off – if only temporarily – defeat.

“I told them I was proud of how they played in the last two sets,” Sentinel head coach Kasey Arceniega said. “I think we started the game out a little slow and Helena took advantage of that.

Missoula Sentinel's Landyn Neil logged a match-high 31 assists in Thursday night's 3-1 loss to Helena High.

“They get touches on everything, they work hard, they get the ball up and over and they put pressure on us. Once we started kinda doing the same thing, I think that’s when the game turned around for us a little bit.”

Sentinel led 13-11 in the fourth and appeared to be well on its way to tying Thursday’s match.

Helena High, however, answered with four consecutive points and 10 of the next 12 to seize control, and ultimately, victory.

Feller had three aces in that stretch, part of a bigger 15-ace performance by the Bengals.

Makenzie Jackson added a match-best six aces to go along with three blocks. Feller notched 28 assists and her and Morin Blaise combined for 25 digs.

“I thought our back row was game-changing tonight,” Day said. “Our [defensive specialists] really stepped up. We had a ton of digs, a couple game-changing digs, and we served aggressively and tough…

“Kim Feller played amazing. She executed our offense and played really hard.”

Helena High's Kim Feller recorded three aces, 12 digs and 28 assists during Thursday night's 3-1 victory over Missoula Sentinel.

Arceniega said her team just couldn’t execute down the stretch in a decisive fourth set despite battling back from a 6-3 deficit early.

Huntsinger paced the Spartans with 11 kills and Landyn Neil amassed 31 of Sentinel’s 32 assists. Bailey Casagrande logged a match-high 22 digs, while Kellenberg totaled five aces.

Lauren Heuiser (11) and Alex Bullock (10) combined for 21 of Helena High’s 40 kills in the win.

Thursday’s victory, while it improved Helena High to a lucky 13-0, carried a bit of extra weight.

It was the team’s “Pink Night” and afforded the players an opportunity to play for “Cancer Warriors,” family members or loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer.

Helena High's Morin Blaise amassed a team-best 13 digs and three aces during Thursday night's 3-1 victory over Missoula Sentinel.

“My Cancer Warrior was one of my family members,” Feller said. “I was playing for her and in memory of her.”

“I think it definitely put [extra] meaning behind this game. Almost like a little extra motivation.”

The Spartans will be the No. 2 seed in the divisional tournament and feel confident they can clean up mistakes ahead of a run to defend their divisional championship.

“When we play teams like Helena, I think they show us what we need to work on…We talked about how we feel confident in the fact that we’re gonna work on the things we need to work on, and that’s gonna help us get through divisionals successfully,” Arceniega said.

Helena High has one final challenge before turning its sights solely on divisionals. That’ll be Butte on Saturday.

