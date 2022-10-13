HELENA — For Helena High’s seniors – who were playing in the final regular-season crosstown match of their high school careers – Thursday night was the perfect bow on four seasons spent playing the Bruins.
The Bengals cruised to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-15) victory over Capital, sweeping the regular-season series for the second consecutive year.
“I feel like we played very consistently and were able to control the pace and the tempo of the game through all three sets,” Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. “It’s fun to see that. When everybody does their job, good things happen. I think they did that tonight.”
Kim Feller, the Bengals’ senior setter, was tasked with putting the match away in the third.
She delivered the Bengals’ 10th ace of the night for match point.
“It was just fun,” Feller said. “Playing with our girls – for most of us, it’s our last crosstown on this court. It’s just fun. We just enjoyed the moment.”
Too many mistakes sunk Capital.
Helena High opened 10-3 leads in each of the first two sets, and while the Bruins clawed back in the second, the result was the same: runaway Bengal victories.
“I saw some good things, but just not enough good things in a row to pull out a win,” Bruins head coach Katie Clement said.
“Lotta mistakes. We struggled in the first set being able to pass the ball to the net so we could not do anything with that ball. That did get better in the second set. Being able to get that ball over the net and onto their side of the court was a struggle.”
Capital took its first lead of the match to begin the third set, even forcing a Helena High timeout up 5-1.
A Feller drop shot and Morin Blaise ace closed that gap quickly. A Feller ace put the Bengals ahead for good not that much later as Helena High went on a 12-4 scoring run to grab control of the set.
“It’s kinda sad, it’s our last crosstown, but I think it was a really good game,” Blaise, who had 10 digs in the victory, said. “We love all the girls at Capital, we love all the girls here. We fought hard, but so did they.”
“Alex [Bullock] and I, we kinda had to turn around for a moment and just kinda take it all in at the end because it’s sad. I’m gonna miss [my teammates] so much and we’re gonna miss this moment.”
Helena High, with four conference matches remaining, is eyeing its first undefeated league record since 2009 (12-0).
This team is laser-focused on making noise at state, and with hitters like Lauren Heuiser and Alex Bullock (19 combined kills on Thursday), an experienced setter in Feller (22 assists on Thursday) and contributors like Blaise and Makenzie Jackson (four aces), that goal looks attainable.
“This is just part of the process to get us to where we want to be at the end of the season,” Day said. “It’s a good accomplishment, but we’re not satisfied.”
“The girls keep coming to practice every day to get better and they’re doing that.”
Seniors Kaitlyn Haller and Nyeala Herndon paced Capital with three kills apiece on Thursday.
Kayla Almquist accounted for nine of the Bruins’ 12 assists and Darby Martin recorded a team-best 10 digs.
Sarah Logan, Riley Chandler and Almquist each logged an ace.
Capital, a team that entered Thursday tied for third in the Western AA, falls to 4-6 and 4-16 overall with the loss.
“None of this really matters – we gotta focus on what’s coming up next,” Clement said of her message to the team. “We can’t change this and we just have to go look for the next four games and get those and move on.”
For the Bengals, Thursday was another step toward a bigger goal.
This one, however, no doubt carries more weight because of what it means for the seniors who have spent four years battling their crosstown foe.
“It was pretty awesome,” Day said of the win. “I think all six seniors are a little emotional after that. I think it’s the way they wanted to go out and I’m happy for them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.