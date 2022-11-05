The Western AA hasn't had a divisional volleyball tournament all that long (two years) and after another sweep on Saturday in Missoula of Missoula Hellgate, the Helena High Bengals wrapped up their first divisional tournament championship.
Helena High went 14-0 in the regular season in the Western AA and during the three-day divisional tournament, the Bengals were equally as dominant. Helena did drop its opening set of the tournament to Butte, 30-28. But after that, they wouldn't drop a single set, winning nine straight to win the divisional crown and in seven of those nine set victories, Helena held its opponent below 20 points.
On Friday, Helena clinched its state tournament berth after beating crosstown rival Capital 3-0 and Saturday HHS started strong again with a 25-15 win in the first set over Hellgate, followed by a 25-8 win in set two and a 25-23 victory in the third to close it out.
Birdie Heusier notched a team-high 11 kills for the second straight match, while her sister Lauren added nine on top of two aces and two blocks. Birdie also managed 1.5 blocks for Helena High. Kim Feller had a strong game setting with 30 assists. Morin Blaise pitched in with 14 digs. Emma Stilson had eight.
"I am beyond proud of this group of girls," Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said after the divisional title. "Volleyball is such an up and down game of momentum. They are playing with consistency and composure. I have a team full of competitors that will do whatever it takes to win. We are excited to see what we can do at the state tournament."
The Bengals will head back to Bozeman for the All-Class State Tournament. They were the Class AA runner-up in 2019, as well as a state semifinalist in 2020. Now, they will head to Bozeman seeking some hardware as the No. 1 seed out of the West.
