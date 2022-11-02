HELENA — It's amazing what can be done with talent, a common mindset and some teamwork.
For Helena High, that's been the formula for a memorable regular season, one that featured a perfect 14-0 record in the Western AA, a first in Helena High history.
Class AA switched to a 14-match schedule for divisions in recent years, but still, no team Helena team has had a perfect Western AA record since 2009 and that was back when it took 12 wins.
The key to all the winning?
According to head coach Lindsey Day, there were a number of factors. But trust in the process and each other was an essential one.
"We have an awesome group of girls that have bought into our vision of trusting the process one day at a time," Day said. "Going into the season, our goal wasn't to go 14-0. It was just to get better every single day. The growth was the main focus and they bought into that mindset."
It has been a season of growth for the Bengals, but it's also been one of vengeance. Helena High felt it was good enough to make the Class AA state tournament a year ago, but didn't after losing out at divisionals — something the Bengals haven't forgotten.
Now, Kim Feller, Lauren Heuiser, Alex Bullock, Mackenize Jackson, Morin Blaise and the rest of the Bengals are looking to make it back and for everyone but Heuiser, it would be their first trip to the All-Class State Volleyball Tournament.
"I think that state is everyone's goal," Feller said. "After last season, it's almost like a revenge streak. Everybody is so determined and everyone wants it so bad. We are really motivated to get there."
Feller, who has state tournament experience, has been a key cog for the Bengals and ranks 10th in Class AA in assists per set with 6.34, as well as ninth in aces per set at 0.56.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Feller's state tournament experience as a sophomore, when Helena advanced to the semifinals, was part of a single-elimination tournament played on high school campuses, not the all-state spectacle that only happens at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Feller has been to it as a spectator. Her sister Emily Feller was on the last Bengal team to make it to Bozeman (state runner-up in 2019) and she wants to play in the four-court volleyball extravaganza herself.
"I've experienced the atmosphere and it's just so amazing with all four courts going at the same time," she said. "Being able to play there would be a great way to cap off my senior season."
First things first, the Bengals have to take care of business at the Western AA Divisional tournament which starts Thursday in Missoula. Helena, the top seed will take on Butte in the opening round. With a win, the Bengals would face either Flathead or Helena Capital in a match where the winner would clinch a state tournament berth.
Unlike the state tournament, this isn't a true double-elimination tournament. Only teams in the winner's bracket can win the championship. However, the top four teams advance to state, which means it takes two wins to qualify, regardless of a win or loss in the opening round.
"It definitely felt unfinished last year," Day said. "These girls came into this season with a little extra motivation and I have felt it. Our mindset going in (to divisionals) is that a whole new season starts (Thursday). We're all equals and it's zero-zero."
One advantage Helena has had all season has been the play of Lauren Heuiser around the net and all over the court. The Carroll College signee is ninth in kills per set (2.90) and sixth in Class AA in points per set (4.22) which factors in kills, blocks and aces. Heuiser is also third in Class AA in blocks per set (0.9) and seventh in attacking percentage (.264).
"It would mean a lot," Heuiser said of getting back to state. "That's been one of our main goals all year. It was a huge bummer that we didn't make it last year and we're all hungry to get there (to state) and play in that atmosphere."
It's clear that with Heusier, Mackenzie Jackson, who is another talented point-getter around the net and with her serve, Alex Bullock, Feller, and others, Helena High has talent. The Bengals also have chemistry.
"We all have each other's backs on the court," Heusier said. "We're a super close team and we have this amazing chemistry. It has helped us a lot this season."
This week in Missoula, the Bengals hope that chemistry and common mindset leads them back to the state tournament and who knows, maybe the Western AA divisional title. They are the No.1 seed after all.
Helena Capital is awaiting in the No. 5 spot and will take on Flathead in the opening round. The Bruins, who finished 6-8 during Western AA play, started to string together wins down the stretch and their play around the net has been part of that as Tey'ana Lintner (.84 blocks per game) and Nyeala Herndon (.82 blocks per game) each rank among the top six in Class AA in blocks. Darby Martin is also eighth in the state in digs, adding to the Bruins defensive presence, while Herndon is a talented hitter. Kayla Almquist is the team leader in assists and contributes in a number of other ways too on offense and defense.
If the Bruins and Bengals win, they will meet in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on. Friday with the winner advancing to the Western AA title match and the state tournament. Helena opens with Butte at 12:30 on Thursday. Capital will follow against Flathead at 2:30 p.m.
The top four finishers at the Western AA Divisional will advance to state.
Townsend, Jefferson looking to punch tickets in Class B
Jefferson and Townsend each played their way into the Class B state tournament in 2021 with the two teams actually each finishing in the top three. Jefferson was the Class B runner-up, while Townsend took third.
The two teams met last weekend for the District 5B title and it was Townsend that came out on top. The Bulldogs will be among the favorites this weekend at the Southern B Divisional tournament in Manhattan in part due to their blend of talent and experience.
Trinity Wilson has been a dominant force this season with 100 total blocks in addition to averaging 4.4 kills per set and 4.1 digs. Emily Bird is another name to know. She's the team leader in aces (56) and assists (863) and also returns after being part of Townsend's third-place team a season ago.
The Bulldogs will open the Southern B Divisional with Forsyth at 11:30 a.m., while Jefferson will take on Shepherd at 2:30 p.m. The top two teams will advance to the Class B state tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.