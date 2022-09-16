HELENA — Four times the Helena High Bengals faced match point in the fourth set of a five-round back-and-forth battle with Kalispell Flathead on Friday night.
Every time, the Bengals answered the bell, doing so again when they trailed 10-6 in the fifth, to rally past the Bravettes 3-2 (25-14, 20-25, 27-29, 27-25, 15-12) to remain undefeated in Western AA conference play.
“I’m proud of them for finding a way to win. It’s always fun to see kids rise in that set five and find a way to show some grit and fight for every point,” Bengals head coach Lindsey Day said. “It was just up-and-down throughout the whole match. We had some moments of greatness and then we had some really bad moments.”
“Set four was awesome. We were down 24-21 – they could’ve easily folded and they just kept battling one point at a time and just kinda believed in each other and they made it happen.”
Makenzie Jackson, a junior, stepped up in huge moments for some put-away blocks and momentum-grabbing kills.
Trailing 11-10 in the fifth set, and following a Birdie Heuiser kill, Jackson knotted it up with one of her two blocks.
Three points later, and after a Chloe Sanders drop shot edged Helena High back in front in the deciding set, Jackson picked up one of her 12 kills to give the Bengals a 13-12 advantage.
A set earlier it was Jackson’s presence at the net – first with a kill and then using her length to impact a spike – that helped dig Helena High out of a late-set hole.
It was her block with senior Lauren Heuiser that erased Kalispell’s fourth set edge, allowing the Bengals an opportunity to rally and even the match at 2-2.
“She had a phenomenal night,” Day said of Jackson. “She just owned the net. She was, offensively, such a huge threat and defensively, her blocking – she had some huge blocks in huge moments.”
“I was super proud of the way she stepped up tonight.”
A left-handed hitter on the right side of the court, Jackson was one of three Bengals with a dozen kills on Friday.
“I had to be in a really positive mindset and be like, ‘I can do this, I’m going to shut this person down. I’m gonna do it for my back row and just do my part on the court,’” Jackson said of stepping up in big moments.
In the third set, with the match tied at 1-1, it looked like Helena High would cruise to a set win.
Up 17-10 and 21-15, the Bengals quickly saw those advantages evaporate until the set drew even at 24-24, again at 25-25, and 26-26. Down 27-26, the Bravettes flipped the potential set point on Helena High before an Amelia Mason ace earned Flathead the set.
“Communication was key to us staying ahead – and even in building that [2-1] lead,” Flathead head coach Emily Russell said.
Junior Sienna Sterck paced the Bravettes with 12 kills, while Mason accounted for 35 of her team’s 37 assists. Mason also picked up three additional aces on the evening to accompany a pair of blocks.
“I think we battled, but we just had a couple balls where we weren’t aggressive as hitters,” Russell said. “That’s where we fell short. Defense was strong, but our offense was what wasn’t performing at the end.”
An ace by Danee Lieberg – one of her match-high five – is what finally sent the Bengals into a victory celebration after a roughly two-hour slugfest with Flathead.
“It was super awesome,” Heuiser said of the win. “I think we showed awesome grit. We just really dug our heels in and got it done…I think we went on runs where we kinda got a little down, but we were able to pick ourselves up.”
“I definitely think grit is something our team has.”
Alex Bullock – who took over the early portions of the third set with a couple kills – joined Heuiser with 12 kills in victory. Kim Feller notched a team-best 29 assists and Morin Blaise racked up 24 digs.
Helena High improves to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play with the victory.
“It’s a great start,” Day said. “We’re just focused on getting better one game at a time. We’ve got a long way to go. Flathead – they had us on our heels and we struggled a little bit. We struggled putting the ball away at times.”
“They got our hitters frustrated with super scrappy defense.”
Kalispell falls to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in league tilts.
Helena Capital outlasts Kalispell Glacier
Much like their crosstown counterpart, it took the Bruins five sets (25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11) to dispatch the Wolfpack on Friday night, doing so in similar fashion with a pivotal fourth set victory to earn the season’s first triumph.
Nyeala Herndon (12) and Kayla Almquist (10) accounted for over half of Capital’s kills in the win.
Herndon, along with Riley Chandler and Tey’ana Lintner, paced the Bruins with four blocks each.
Darby Martin racked up six of the team’s 11 aces and also totaled a match-best 28 digs.
Almquist and Taylor Ferretti were each credited with 18 assists.
