HELENA — Lauren Heuiser pumped her first and embraced her teammates as they exploded off the visiting bench Thursday night in the Bears Den.
The senior’s 20th kill, a match best, had just sealed a 3-1 (25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15) crosstown victory for the Helena High Bengals, advancing the Western AA’s top team to 7-0 in conference play.
“Lauren is capable of that any night,” Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. “She was definitely on and was definitely finding holes. I think the defense was getting frustrated, she was keeping them guessing. She hit phenomenal and did some really good things in the back row, as well.”
Capital falls to 3-10 overall and 3-4 in conference play with the loss.
Heuiser was the driving factor in Helena High’s convincing first set victory, racking up at least six kills and using her court vision to place the ball where Capital defenders weren’t.
For her, and the rest of the Bengal seniors, Thursday night was their shot at one final victory inside Capital’s gym, one that was packed with loud and rowdy student sections on a late September night.
“It always feels good to get a crosstown win,” Heuiser said. “Everyone showed up tonight and we played an awesome game and we’re really excited about it.”
“The passes and sets were great. It made us hitters be able to put it down.”
The Bruins, winners of three of their last four heading into crosstown, took advantage when Helena High took its foot off the gas pedal in the third set.
Back-to-back aces from senior Kaitlyn Haller put Capital up 13-9, and while the Bengals rallied to tie the set at 16-16, the Bruins scored four of the next five points and staved off defeat.
“I think they played really well, it was just [maintaining] that high level and quick speed of the game,” Bruins head coach Katie Clement said.
“This game was won [and lost], honestly, on who made the most errors. Set three is hard – teams tend to relax a little bit. I think Helena High relaxed a little bit too much and we were able to make them make more errors.”
Senior Nyeala Herndon paced the Bruins with eight kills. She added two blocks, while Haller contributed a team-best 10 digs, seven kills and the aforementioned aces.
Taylor Ferretti (17) and Kayla Almquist (13) combined for 30 of Capital’s 33 assists.
For Clement, Thursday night was her first taste of the crosstown rivalry as a coach.
“It was intense,” Clement said, smiling. “I have no voice left. Trying to communicate with the girls when it’s very loud in here was really hard, but it was definitely a game I’m excited to have again.”
Helena High’s balanced offense was on full display in the team’s 10th victory of the season.
The left-handed Makenzie Jackson put several balls away from the right side, while Alex Bullock did the same on the left.
All told, the Bengals totaled 41 kills in the victory and recorded six aces.
“Having so many weapons is nice because we don’t have many rotations where we get stuck,” Heuiser said. “There’s always a rotation where someone can put the ball away, which is super awesome.”
Kim Feller, Helena High’s senior setter, runs that offense. She excels in getting those big hitters the ball and, more often than not, they reward her with a thunderous spike. Feller racked up 40 assists on Thursday night, more than the entirety of Capital’s roster.
“I just kinda think about who’s on, who I know can put it away and who I believe in, which is everybody on my team,” Feller said.
“I think our hitters see the holes really well and they know where to place the ball.”
Capital, after getting down 12-5 in the must-have-it fourth set, reeled off six straight points.
From there, Helena High scored seven of the next nine points and got an ace from senior Morin Blaise to make the advantage 22-15.
The Bengals would cruise to victory from there, allowing Heuiser to put the exclamation mark on the win with her game-ending kill.
“It was a lot of fun,” Heuiser said of the win.
