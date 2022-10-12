HELENA — Thursday night presents an opportunity for the Helena High Bengals to sweep a second straight regular-season crosstown volleyball series.
For the Bengals’ six seniors (Morin Blaise, Alex Bullock, Lauren Heuiser, Kim Feller, Emma Stilson, Danee Lieberg) it’s also a chance to close their crosstown careers with a home victory on the hardwood, a win that would improve Helena High’s conference record to a Western AA-best 10-0.
“That realization hit me yesterday,” Bullock said. “I was sitting in my government class with Lauren Heuiser – we sit next to each other – and I looked at her and said, ‘Lauren, it’s our last volleyball crosstown.’ She was like, ‘don’t say that.’”
“I’m excited to embrace the moment because it is our last crosstown and obviously there’s going to be some emotions running high. It’s also just another game that we have to go play together and hopefully, find a way to win.”
The Helena Capital Bruins are looking to get to .500 in conference play with a victory they hope would break a three-way tie with the two Kalispell schools for third in the standings.
Capital dropped crosstown round one 3-1 and has five seniors (Kayla Almquist, Kaitlyn Haller, Darby Martin, Nyeala Herndon, Carli Ziegler, plus manager Ella Martinie) of its own who would love nothing more than to put a bow on their crosstown careers with a victory over the league-leading Bengals.
“It would mean a lot since they are No. 1 [in the conference], also because Capital High volleyball hasn’t won a crosstown match since my sophomore year,” Herndon said.
First serve is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m. from Helena High’s gymnasium.
Helena High Bengals
Record: 14-5, 9-0 (1st Western AA)
Statistical leaders:
Kills – Lauren Heuiser (155), Makenzie Jackson (86), Birdie Heuiser (83)
Hitting efficiency – Kim Feller (.293), Birdie Heuiser (.208), Lauren Heuiser (.182)
Aces – Makenzie Jackson (40), Lauren Heuiser (31), Kim Feller (28)
Assists – Kim Feller (265), Makenzie Jackson (50), Morin Blaise (25)
Digs – Morin Blaise (138), Kim Feller (90), Danee Lieberg (86)
Total blocks – Lauren Heuiser (61), Makenzie Jackson (42), Birdie Heuiser (35)
Bullock’s favorite crosstown volleyball memory, at least heading into Thursday night, is finishing that regular-season sweep of the Bruins last season.
She almost missed that game due to a prior family engagement, and ended up scoring the match-winning point in a five-set thriller in Capital’s gym.
“It was really weird for me not to have my family there…I just remember it was 15-15 and I got the winning tip,” Bullock said. “That’ll always be a big memory for me because I was so happy to be able to be there for my teammates and to be able to put a ball down for them.”
The Bengals’ talent shows up every time they take the court, but it’s their bond, their chemistry, that keeps Helena High on the favorable side of the win column.
Head coach Lindsey Day said this year’s squad is one of the tightest-knit groups she’s coached in 17 years, a quality that stems from playing together in other sports and spending springs playing club volleyball.
“They are a really tight group, and I think that reflects in their play,” Day said. “They communicate well, on and off the court, and they’re not afraid to own their own errors, which is huge on a team. There’s no pointing fingers. I think the underclassmen are just following that [example].”
Bullock said she’s played on teams where she was afraid to make a mistake, but that’s not this team with the love and support she says her teammates show daily.
At the center of what Helena High does is Lauren Heuiser.
She paces the team in kills and blocks and has her fingerprints all over the Bengals’ 14-5 record.
“She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders being the go-to hitter that other teams scout,” Bullock said of her fellow senior and friend. “I think she’s taken it super gracefully. We can always count on her to swing super hard or find a good placement tip or to say something that might be needed in a time of [need].”
“As amazing of a human being as she is, she’s also an amazing volleyball player.”
The Bengals aren’t simply satisfied with an undefeated conference season, which they’re on the verge of with just a handful of league games remaining.
This team, with these seniors, want to leave their mark and avenge last season’s failed run at a state playoff berth.
“We always say, ‘stay humble and hungry,’” Bullock said. “We might be beating teams in our conference, but does that really matter if we don’t go and show what we can do at state?”
“Although it’d be cool going undefeated in our conference, that’s not our end goal. [The goal] is to place at state.”
Next up on the road to making that goal a reality is Capital for a match that, no matter the records, always features an undercurrent of anything-can-happen energy.
“I’m feeling good about things going into [Thursday],” Day said. “The girls have had a great week of practice, it’s been really productive. I can tell they’re focused on growth and wanting to continue working on our weaknesses.”
“I can definitely feel their sense of urgency and excitement going into crosstown.”
Helena Capital Bruins
Record: 4-15, 4-5 (T-3rd Western AA)
Statistical leaders (conference games):
Kills – Nyeala Herndon (78), Riley Chandler (68), Kaitlyn Haller (59)
Aces – Kayla Almquist (17), Riley Chandler (13), Kaitlyn Haller & Darby Martin (12)
Assists – Kayla Almquist (134), Taylor Ferretti (119)
Digs – Darby Martin (167), Kayla Almquist (75), Kaitlyn Haller (66)
Total blocks – Tey’ana Lintner (36), Nyeala Herndon (29), Riley Chandler (23)
Capital’s seniors haven’t experienced a crosstown volleyball victory since they were sophomores.
Getting back into the win column against the Bengals and doing so on Helena High’s home court is top of mind for the Bruins.
This season has been a grind with a winless non-conference schedule, but the Bruins are in the thick of things in the Western AA as they continue working through some shortcomings and making adjustments.
“Talking and communicating more,” Herndon said of areas Capital is working to improve. “It’s gotten better, but there’s still some things we need to work on with that. Then just staying up the whole time instead of winning two sets and losing the third.”
Herndon said she’s enjoyed her time playing for first-year Bruins head coach Katie Clement.
The adjustment to Clement’s coaching style has been easier for her, Herndon said, because she played under Clement on the club volleyball circuit.
With divisionals not that far away now, every game becomes magnified as teams jockey for postseason position, especially given how tightly-paced the Western AA standings are currently.
You don’t need to tell the Bruins how important Thursday night’s match is, because even if the game meant nothing toward the standings, you would still get both teams’ best because it’s crosstown.
