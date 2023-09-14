One thing the Helena High volleyball team won't need to work on in its next practice, is the dance it does after aces.

That's because the Bengals got plenty of repetitions on Thursday night in their home opener against Missoula Hellgate, notching 16 aces, which HHS parlayed into a 3-0 sweep of the Knights by the scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-18.

Two of those aces came from Helena senior Annika Nehring right out of the gate. When it was all said and done, The outside hitter had five aces, as well as a team-high 12 digs.

"It felt great," Nehring said. "I've been working on my serving a lot recently, so it's nice to see that come to fruition."

"We served tough tonight," Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. "That got Hellgate out of system quite a bit. It made it a little easier on us and we were able to execute our offense. We controlled the tempo the whole time so that feels good."

After a split last weekend in Kalispell to start conference play, with a win over Flathead, as well as a loss to Glacier, the defending Western AA champions improved to 2-1 in the conference on Thursday, and beyond her opening aces, Nehring continually provided a spark.

"My hitting was a little off tonight," she said. "But everything else felt really good, so I'm happy."

In the second set, the all-state pole vaulter, drilled home back-to-back kills to extend Helena's lead to 14-4. Later in the set, a 25-14 win for Helena, a Nehring dig wound up landing in bounds as a point, while another dig of hers, flew close to the ceiling, narrowly avoiding a basketball hoop, which would have meant a point for Hellgate.

Instead, the ball dropped back to the court and was eventually killed by Helena High as the Bengals built a 2-0 (set) advantage.

"Game-changing plays," Day said. "Annika will make those happen."

That was true on Thursday night, with five aces and 12 digs.

"Anni plays amazing defense," Day said. "She's super scrappy and is smart in the front row. She's a great athlete and she's dynamic on the court for us."

Dynamic is a good way to describe Helena's top two hitters too. One of them is 6-foot-2 senior Makenzie Jackson, who controlled the net with 12 kills and 2.5 blocks.

"It felt really good to play a match at home finally," Jackson said. "The crowd was electric and it was really fun to play under that type of pressure and to be able to get the win in three."

Jackson had some aces too, but her best stretch was in the third set when Hellgate, looking to avoid the sweep, ripped off a 5-0 run to even the score at 12-12. An ace from Birdie Heuiser, a 6-foot-2 middle, sparked a 10-1 run for the Bengals, which also featured a spike from Jackson, as well as a drop shot and another kill.

"We just have weapons offensively," Day said. "We are spreading the ball around and we have a lot offensive threats that my setter gets to play with, which makes it really hard for teams defensively."

The final run of points by Heuiser and Jackson put Helena in a position to end the match, when, fittingly, Katryn Seliaskar did just that from the service line.

Heuiser wound up with four aces in the win for Helena. She also matched Jackson with 2.5 blocks. Malena Onespot-Danforth also had a solid effort with 21 assists. Sophia Petrino was the top performer for Hellgate with five of the Knights' 10 kills, as well as two blocks in defeat.

The Bengals will take on Sentinel Saturday in Missoula. Hellgate will host Capital. Both matches will start at approximately at 4 p.m.

Photos: Helena High vs. Missoula Hellgate volleyball